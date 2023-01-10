Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,935 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Calls for SCO­TUS to Pro­tect States’ Abil­i­ty to Pre­vent Trains from End­less­ly Block­ing Crossings

Attorney General Paxton has joined an Indiana-led cert-stage amicus brief that calls for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case that has important implications for commerce, transportation, and the ability of local emergency services to carry out their duties in a timely manner.  

In State of Ohio v. CSX Transportation, the Ohio Supreme Court recently held that an Ohio “anti-blocking” law that prohibits railroad companies from allowing their stopped trains to block railroad crossings for more than five minutes was preempted by federal law. Texas and other states argue that the Ohio Supreme Court is wrong. 

Similar cases have popped up across the country, due in large part to two federal laws: the Federal Railroad Safety Act, enacted in 1970, and the Interstate Commerce Termination Act, enacted in 1995. While these two statutes do grant the federal government some authority over the regulation of the railroad industry, nowhere do they strip power from the states to enact anti-blocking laws.  

To the serious detriment of communities across the country, some courts have unjustifiably expanded the scope of the two federal laws and allowed blocking to become all too prevalent. Beyond simply being an inconvenience to commuters, blockings have historically imperiled the ability of local emergency services to aid those in need. 

The brief highlights these real-world consequences: “In recent years, too many emergency vehicles have arrived too late to save lives; too many EMTs have risked life and limb climbing over trains to reach those in need; too many fires have burned while emergency crews detoured miles out of the way; and too many communities have been bisected for days waiting for train crews to unblock intersections. Blocked grade crossings have serious—sometimes life-threatening—consequences for everyday Americans.” 

To read the full cert-stage brief, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Calls for SCO­TUS to Pro­tect States’ Abil­i­ty to Pre­vent Trains from End­less­ly Block­ing Crossings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.