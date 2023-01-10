TDEC Division of Archaeology To Host Annual Research Conference

Submit Release
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 | 09:35am

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Division of Archaeology will host its annual public meeting on research in archaeology Saturday Jan. 28 at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

The Current Research in Tennessee Archaeology conference provides a showcase for professional archaeologists, students, and the interested public to learn about recent research into Tennessee’s archaeological heritage. 

The event is free, and anyone interested may register on the Tennessee State Parks website at this link. Further information about the meeting can be found here.

“This conference is a great opportunity for experts to share results of their research from the last year,” said State Archaeologist Phil Hodge. “But whether you’re an expert or simply someone who is interested in archaeology, we welcome everybody to attend.”

Participants will make informal presentations of 15 minutes each on current or recent research being done in the state. The event also includes several poster presentations that will be available for viewing throughout the day.

While the public presentations are Jan. 28, associated events will be held Friday Jan. 27 for administrative meetings and a workshop for professionals.

