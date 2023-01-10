Submit Release
Berry, Salomon bills to enhance requirements for the purchase or transfer of firearms

OLYMPIA—Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) and Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle) have introduced bills in each chamber that aim to enhance the requirements for the purchase or transfer of firearms in our state.

“These policies will save lives,” Salomon said. “We are tired of the devastating headlines from our communities here in Washington and across the country announcing the death of loved ones due to gun violence. There is no one bill that will solve this crisis, but preventing impulse buys by would-be killers, ensuring sufficient time to complete background checks, and requiring safety training to help reduces accidents and suicides are strong steps forward that will save lives.”

The bills, HB 1143 regarding permits, HB 1144 on training, and SB 5232, which encompasses both, require 10 day waiting periods on all gun purchases, as well as proof of firearms training. Firearms purchasers and transferees would be required to provide a firearms dealer with proof of completion of a certified firearms safety training program within the previous five years.

“Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in our country,” Berry said. “As a mom and as a survivor, this is devastating to me. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues to introduce these gun-safety measures that will save lives.”

Legislation would also prohibit a dealer from transferring any firearm to a purchaser or transferee until 10 days after the request for a background check. Additionally, the package of bills requires permits for firearm purchases and applies firearms transfer applications and recordkeeping requirements for all firearms, not just the currently covered pistols and semiautomatic assault rifles.

Other changes include updating firearm transfer and background check processes to conform with the implementation of the state’s firearms background check program.

