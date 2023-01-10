Submit Release
Finding for Recovery of $7,225 Issued Against Former Fiscal Officer of College Township in Knox County

Columbus – A finding for recovery of $7,225 was issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for College Township in Knox County for fees incurred over the late payment of payroll withholdings, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Martha Rambo served as the Township’s fiscal officer from April 2020 through March 2022 and failed to timely remit retirement and other payroll withholdings.

She and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total, which included late fees and penalties of $4,040 to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, $2,300 to the Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund, $851 to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, $22 to Ohio First Responder Grants, $9 to the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, and $3 to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

The finding for recovery is included in the audit of College Township’s financial activities in 2020 and 2021. A copy of the full audit report is available online through Audit Search.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

