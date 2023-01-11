Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D Presents on The Cannabis Industry in Louisiana
The January Luncheon Speaker Series will be held on Tuesday, January 10th, and will also feature John B. Davis to discuss The Cannabis Industry in Louisiana
Achieving a high standard with our pharmacies will allow the patients and their providers to give the best pharmaceutical care possible”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ACG Louisiana January Luncheon Speaker Series will be held on Tuesday, January 10th, and will feature Randy J. Mire, Pharm. D and John B. Davis to discuss The Cannabis Industry in Louisiana.
— Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D
Randy J. Mire, Pharm. D, founder and CEO of Capitol Wellness Solutions, obtained his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Xavier University. He has been in the pharmacy business since 2007 and is a licensed pharmacist in multiple states. During his career, he has operated multiple pharmacies and other health care related businesses. Randy works hard to make sure his pharmacies achieve the highest level of accreditation to give patients in Louisiana the best pharmaceutical care possible. “Achieving a high standard with our pharmacies will allow the patients and their providers to give the best pharmaceutical care possible” he states.
John B. Davis is the President of Good Day Farm Louisiana, which facilitates the cultivation, extraction, processing, and production of medical cannabis to qualifying patients. With over 25 years of experience in a variety of highly regulated industries, John has developed a reputation for providing solutions to challenging problems. John holds a Juris Doctorate from Loyola University School of Law (1994) and a bachelor’s degree from LSU (Louisiana State University) (1989).
This month’s Luncheon Speaker Series will cover the Cannabis Industry in Louisiana. Randy will focus on the pharmacist’s perspective of the medical cannabis industry and the challenges that arise through product safety and supply chain logistics, while John will focus mainly on the grower’s perspective and the issues that arise through certifying plants and securing seeds from out of the state. David Rieveschl, partner at Stone Pigman Walter Wittman LLC., will also be present and will discuss the financing issues and expected regulatory evolution of medical cannabis. Vanessa Brown Claiborne, President and CEO of Chaffe & Associates, will moderate the event.
This event will be held at Restaurant August, located at 301 Tchoupitoulas St. in New Orleans, Louisiana. Networking will begin at 11:30 am and the luncheon will begin at noon. ACG members can attend for free, while non-members can purchase a ticket for $65. To purchase tickets, click here.
Capitol Wellness Solutions, located at 7941 Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is one of nine licensed pharmacies within Louisiana to dispense medical cannabis to qualifying patients. The pharmacy aims to provide quality treatment solutions to Louisiana patients within the Baton Rouge area. Capitol Wellness Solutions boasts six licensed pharmacists and a highly specialized team of medical professionals. For more information about Capitol Wellness Solutions or to learn how to become a patient, visit https://capitolpharmacy.com.
