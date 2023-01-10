Solomon Partners Expands Industrials Investment Banking with Hiring of Kent Fisher

Boeing Veteran Brings Over 25 years of Experience in the Aerospace and Defense Industries

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has expanded its Industrials investment banking group with the hiring of Kent Fisher who joins the firm as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Fisher brings in-depth knowledge of the aerospace and defense industries to the firm having spent 25 years in critical leadership roles with The Boeing Company, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Mr. Fisher will work closely with Larry Gelwix, who recently joined Solomon Partners to lead the firm’s industrials practice. The two previously worked together at Greenhill & Co.

“At Solomon I will be utilizing my experience from Boeing and Greenhill to provide strategic and financial advice on significant transactions to entities across the aerospace and defense global landscape,” Mr. Fisher said.

Mr. Fisher joined Boeing in 1996 after nine years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. During his tenure at Boeing, he worked in a variety of areas, including Finance, Marketing, Mergers & Acquisitions, Sales, Strategy and Supply Chain. He earned an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Pomona College.

“Kent brings a tremendous amount of firepower to our team and will assist Solomon Partners in providing best-in-class financial advice to our clients in the aerospace and defense industries,” Mr. Gelwix said. “As CFO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and having led the corporate development team at Boeing, he successfully negotiated complex transactions and built a solid track record of finding solutions that benefitted all parties involved. I’m looking forward to having him contribute his extensive knowledge to assist our clients.”

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

Media Contact: Kalen Holliday Kalen.Holliday@solomonpartners.com