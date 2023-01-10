eCourts Integrated Case Management Go-Live Date Announcement for February 13

Dear Legal Community,

After much preparation, we are excited to announce the go-live date for the four pilot counties (Harnett, Johnston, Lee, and Wake) for the eCourts Odyssey Integrated Case Management System (ICMS) and eFiling will be Monday, February 13.

Special thanks to our colleagues in the pilot counties who have worked tirelessly with AOC to get us to this milestone. We appreciate your cooperation and continued patience during this important transition which will be a great step forward in the way we do business and serve the public.

Best regards,

Judge Andrew T. Heath

NCAOC Director