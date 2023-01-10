Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,903 in the last 365 days.

eCourts Integrated Case Management Go-Live Date Announcement for February 13

Dear Legal Community,

After much preparation, we are excited to announce the go-live date for the four pilot counties (Harnett, Johnston, Lee, and Wake) for the eCourts Odyssey Integrated Case Management System (ICMS) and eFiling will be Monday, February 13.

Special thanks to our colleagues in the pilot counties who have worked tirelessly with AOC to get us to this milestone. We appreciate your cooperation and continued patience during this important transition which will be a great step forward in the way we do business and serve the public.

Best regards,

Judge Andrew T. Heath
NCAOC Director

You just read:

eCourts Integrated Case Management Go-Live Date Announcement for February 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.