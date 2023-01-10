Leading Market Research Firm, Franchise Business Review, Releases 2023 Top 200 Franchises List
This highly-anticipated list of award-winning franchises recognizes the best franchise opportunities available based on franchisee satisfaction data.
Our research empowers potential franchise buyers with the data and insights they need to make better-informed investment decisions.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has just released its annual 2023 Top 200 Franchises List. This highly-anticipated list of award-winning franchises recognizes the best franchise opportunities available based on owner satisfaction.
— Eric Stites, FBR founder and CEO
There are countless franchises to pursue, but not all franchise systems are created equal. Franchise Business Review’s in-depth research delivers a comprehensive list of today’s top franchise opportunities based on feedback from nearly 38,000 actual franchise owners from more than 360 brands.
In its annual survey, Franchise Business Review (FBR) asks 33 benchmark questions focused on areas such as satisfaction, trust, leadership, training, support, and core values. FBR also asks questions about work-life balance, day-to-day operations, and profitability to get a complete picture from the franchisees' perspective. From this data, a Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) score is determined.
FSI is the industry standard by which the health of any franchise company can be measured and tracked over time. Established by Franchise Business Review in 2007, FSI is a collective assessment of the critical areas of franchisee satisfaction and engagement. The FSI score of a franchise is a powerful tool for evaluating franchise systems, tracking operational performance, and predicting future success.
“There are few prospects as exciting as owning your own business, controlling your time, and being 100 percent responsible for your own success,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchising offers this tremendous opportunity without the risk of starting a business from scratch. Still, no business venture is guaranteed. That’s why we survey thousands of franchise owners yearly to empower potential franchise buyers with the data and insights they need to make better-informed investment decisions.”
To see the complete list of FBR’s Top 200 Award-Winning Franchises for 2023, go to https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-franchises/.
Franchisors who are interested in qualifying for a Franchisee Satisfaction Award should visit https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the North American franchise sector. The company’s data-based insights, ratings, and reviews help potential franchise buyers make better-informed decisions and franchise brands achieve their performance objectives. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners at over 1,200 brands to benchmark franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. FBR publishes its free industry reports and insights on its website (https://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com) and in the FBR Franchise Buyer’s Guides (https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/).
