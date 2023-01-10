Betting Market is estimated to be US$ 330.34 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period - By PMI

lobal Betting Market, By Type (Online and Offline), By Application (Sports Lottery, Welfare Lottery, and Race), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Betting Market accounted for US$ 141.23 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 330.34 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9%. Betting market is much common with stock market. As a form of gambling, sports betting involves engaging in a wager on the consequence of certain event. Betting is placed on probable two outcomes, win or lose, over the past years betting has become more convenient as people can bet on various events from their homes or while traveling. Further factors such as e sports is expected to foster the betting market overall the globe.

The report "Global Betting Market, By Type (Online and Offline), By Application (Sports Lottery, Welfare Lottery, and Race), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029’’

Key Highlights:

In October 2021, The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement granted full operational licensure for PlayUp this week, adding the largest sports betting market in the US to the company's growing list of jurisdictions.

In October 2021, The Netherlands opened its regulated online gambling market, clearing the way for players in the county to place legal sports bets and play casino games over the internet.

Analyst View:

Penetration of connected devices, changing regulatory landscape of the overall gambling industry, along with growing digital infrastructure is expected to foster the betting market. Further, increasing number of sports leagues and events is expected to fuel the market. However, COVID-19 has severely affected the event management or sports industry, few years pass the market will show a drastic growth.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3641





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Betting Market, By Type (Online and Offline), By Application (Sports Lottery, Welfare Lottery, and Race), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029’’

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Betting-Market-By-Type-3641

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Betting Market accounted for US$ 141.23 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 330.34 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9%. Global Betting Market is segmented into product type, application and region.

Based on Type, Global Betting Market is segmented into Online and Offline

Based on Application Global Betting Market is segmented into Sports Lottery, Welfare Lottery, and Race.

By Region, the Global Betting Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Betting Market:

The key players in the Global Betting Market includes Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC., GVC Holdings PLC, Playtech PLC, Fortuna Entertainment Group, 888 Holdings PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Maya Inc., Kindred PLC., William Hill PLC, and Full Tilt Poker.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Type- Online and Offline



By Application– Sports Lottery, Welfare Lottery, and Race Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Request Cutomization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3641

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Related Reports:

1. Global Casinos & Gaming Market, By Casino Type (Commercial, Tribal, Limited Stakes, and I-Gaming), By End Users (Gambling Enthusiasts, Social Exuberant, Dabblers, Lottery Loyalists, and Unengaged Audience), and By Game Type (Poker, Blackjack, Slot Machines, Paulette, Craps, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

2. Global Fantasy Sports Market, By Sports (Football, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Golf, Cricket, Other fantasy sports), By Gender (Male, and Female), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

3. Africa Lottery Software Market, By Type (On-Premise and Cloud Based), By Application (Personal Use and Enterprise) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com