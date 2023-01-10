KleerMail Appoints DTC Retail Executive Russell Davis to Board of Directors

Drawing on his experience in multi-brand direct marketing, Davis will lead corporate development and partnerships with global brands to deliver innovative digital catalog experiences to their customers.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KleerMail appointed veteran retail executive Russell Davis to its Board of Directors as the company expands its innovative first-party data and personalization capabilities into digital catalog sales. As Chief Marketing Officer of Colony Brands, Davis was responsible for designing and implementing digital, multichannel capabilities across a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. A successful and respected leader, Davis has deep consumer marketing expertise and a proven track record for driving revenue growth, customer acquisition, and retention.

Davis brings more than 28 years of progressive general management and marketing experience and proven success in starting, integrating, and revitalizing consumer-focused businesses. Davis held several executive positions, including President of Montgomery Ward, President of IMS Marketing, and Chief Marketing Officer during his tenure with Colony Brands, and led the transformation to a customer-centric culture. With his leadership, Colony Brands grew to become one of the largest and most profitable direct-to-consumer retailers in the U.S.

"Russ is a valuable addition to our board and will provide go-to-market expertise to support the expansion of KleerMail's new digital catalog platform. Consumers spend five to six hours daily on their mobile devices, and we're excited to build upon our success in creating personalized content driven by first-party data by investing in innovative digital catalog experiences that drive revenue and lower marketing costs for brands," said KleerMail's Chairman Armand Lauzon, Jr.

About KleerMail Corporation

KleerMail is a marketing technology company that provides direct marketing solutions for innovative consumer brands. KleerMail's solutions combine consumer insights with best-in-class design, production, and marketing automation to create personalized digital catalog experiences that generate sales.

Contact Information:

Chris Nolan

hello@kleermail.com

8882733420



Related Files

RussPressRelease010423FINAL.docx

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.