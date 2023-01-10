Police Officers’ children trained by PRC in Honiara

The China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) conducted a one-week martial art training for 31 Police Officer’s children at Rove Police Tactical Training Centre from 2 to 6 January 2023.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Police Corporate Support Richard Menapi in his remarks during the closing ceremony says, “I was amazed by the performance of this group of children, this shows how they are perfectly trained by the CPLT.”

PRC instructor and the participants during the training

Parents admire the professionalism, enthusiasm and patience of the Chinese police throughout the training.

Supervising AC Menapi said Chinese police are giving martial arts training to our children, which has further enhanced our relationship and friendship through the cooperation between RSIPF and China Police since last year (2022).

PRC instructor and a female participant during the martial art training

Director of National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) Superintendent John Matamaru expressed his great gratitude to Commissioner Zhang Guangbao and Chinese instructors for the training.

Director Mr. Matamaru said it is necessary to improve children’s awareness and capacity through Kungfu training to boost their confidence in defending themselves in any situations. Through observation in the past few days, I have seen their growth and progress.

PRC distributes school bags to participants after the training

The Chinese instructor WANG Hu said this training designed especially for children. It integrates the techniques of risk identification, self-defense, getting loose and counterattack in Chinese martial arts.

The Kungfu training can strengthen their bodies, enhance their responsiveness, flexibility, and improve their self-defense ability.

WANG said these children are highly motivated to attend the training and have great talents.

RSIPF acknowledged CPLT for the training and looking forward in working closely with the team in many more trainings ahead.

