The Defender of The Deal Takes Flight as Dorian Lam Offers a Fresh Look at the NYC Real Estate Industry

The Defender of the Deal is a bold, new resource for the real estate industry in New York Dorian Lam is the Founder of the Defender of the Deal platform Dorian Lam is also the Managing Principal and EVP of Cornerstone Land Abstract

The Defender of the Deal is a real estate platform that evolved out of Dorian Lam's commitment to being a resource to professionals in the industry.

I'm a real estate executive by day and a health and wellness advocate by night. My commitment, through the Defender of the Deal, is to be a resource to the real estate industry in business and health.” — Dorian Lam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorian Lam, a 20+-year real estate executive in New York City, officially announced The Defender of the Deal today.

The Defender of the Deal is a real estate platform that evolved out of Dorian Lam’s commitment to being a resource to professionals in the industry. “The most important part of success in any business is our network and the relationships we have nurtured over time. It became clear to me, years ago, that my mission is to do everything in my power to keep people in the real estate industry informed and connected to the right resources and to get transactions over the finish line successfully. But success is not only about business, it is about physical and mental wellness as well," said Dorian.

“Through the Defender of the Deal platform, I will share exciting insights on opportunities in the industry, educational resources, and distribute interviews with leaders, executives, and NYC legends who are making a positive impact, and who have made our great city what it is today. I am equally excited to launch one of my first resources, “Defending the Deal: Why Title Insurance is Essential in Real Estate Transactions” a white paper that reveals the importance of title insurance in commercial real estate transactions,” added Dorian.

Dorian Lam is the Managing Principal and EVP of Cornerstone Land Abstract, a real estate company providing advisory, closing services, and title insurance in the heart of New York City. Cornerstone Land Abstract prides itself on being the foundation of the American Dream. With over $10 billion in successfully closed transactions, Dorian has held a seat at some of the most iconic real estate deal tables, which has allowed him to sharpen his keen analytical and problem-solving abilities.

As a true “Defender of the Deal” and award-winning community leader who served as the President of the Asian Real Estate Association of Manhattan, Dorian is also the creator of The Cornerstone Report, the ultimate title risk assessment resource, which identifies potential property risks, that could lead to the prevention or costly delay of closings. He extends his commitment to the industry by partnering with law firms, financial institutions, family offices, developers, and community leaders, to share educational resources with industry professionals and community members alike.

As an active real estate investor himself, Dorian understands that the right resources, information, and trusted associations can make a difference when investing in real estate and offers advice on capital fundraising and opportunities in the industry. Because of his commitment to excellence in the real estate industry, in November, Dorian was honored by Crain’s New York Business as a 2022 New York Notable Leader in Real Estate.

“With a passion for both wellness and real estate, I founded the Real Estate Warriors so that real estate professionals can network with peers while doing something healthy, mindful, and positive. I am a born and raised New Yorker - and because New York has influenced and served as the backdrop of so many great superhero stories, it inspired me to take an inspirational approach to life and to strive to be an example to everyone around me - while creating a positive impact for everyone I interact with. I am essentially a real estate executive by day and a health and wellness advocate by night. In the end, maybe all heroes don’t wear capes, but my commitment through the Defender of the Deal is to be a resource to the heroes in our city who are making a difference every day by empowering our communities and dedicating their lives to making New York the amazing, vibrant city that we all know and love."

Visit www.defenderofthedeal.com for updates and an exciting, colorful, new approach to the real estate industry, business, and health.

Dorian Lam on The Deal Scout - Defender of the Deal