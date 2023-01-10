Adeptus Partners Expands Global Reach Through IAPA International

Adeptus Partners is a solutions-based public accounting, advisory, and business management firm IAPA International is the leading global association of independent accounting, audit, tax, legal, advisory, financial, immigration and technology services firms.

Leading accounting, advisory, and business management firm joins IAPA International to meet the growing needs of international business.

We are thrilled to join IAPA International. This platform provides us with the resources to strengthen our commitment to clients who deal with complex international accounting and tax regulations.” — Howard Krant - Founder and Managing Partner at Adeptus Partners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeptus Partners, LLC announced that it has become a member of IAPA International. IAPA is a leading global association of independent accounting, audit, tax, legal, advisory, financial, immigration, and technology services firms that aims to support its members in providing their clients with a diverse range of professional, comprehensive, and cost-effective business solutions, regardless of sector or location.

The move to join a global association came from the increasing need to service clients internationally, from touring musicians to athletes competing worldwide. IAPA International was established in 1979 and comprises over 185 member firms with offices in over 70 countries. It is one of the top ten global associations in the world and services members and clients in taxation, law, and business, curating opportunities for its members to thrive under the guidance of IAPA International experts.

Twenty-five years ago, small to medium-sized businesses couldn't compete with larger firms, however, according to IFAC, the emergence of international associations like IAPA International has made it possible.

"We are thrilled to join IAPA International," says Howard Krant, Managing Partner and Founder of Adeptus. "This platform provides us with the resources to strengthen our commitment to clients who deal with complex international accounting and tax regulations."

Martin Clapson, CEO of IAPA, added, "We’re delighted to have Adeptus Partners join our association, bringing their knowledge and experience to the table. As a result of joining IAPA, Adeptus Partners will have access to worldwide resources, a range of networking opportunities with other experienced members, and world-class support. We are eager to help Adeptus Partners as they continue to serve customers worldwide, and I look forward to working closely with them.”

To learn more about Adeptus Partners and their international service offerings, visit adeptuscpas.com or follow them on social media.

About Adeptus Partners, LLC

Adeptus Partners, LLC is a solutions-based certified public accounting, advisory, and business management firm with offices located throughout the U.S. For over 30 years, the firm has serviced individuals and businesses on both a national and international level. Through their collaborative problem-solving approach, Adeptus helps clients make sense of their financial situations. Their experienced professionals stay informed of today's ever-changing tax and business regulatory laws and assist clients in addressing these complex rules in their business and personal affairs.

Media Contacts:

Michelle Smith

msmith@adeptuscpas.com