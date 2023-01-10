RFA Open for Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative 2023: Coastal Science & Marine Trades 

The State of Maine’s Department of Education is seeking applications to provide funding for a 2nd year of the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative. The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative is a statewide effort to increase access to hands-on outdoor learning experiences for Maine students. Through this application process, the Department, will provide funding to Maine nonprofit organizations specializing in coastal exploration, ocean ecology, marine science, and marine career experiences/programming for Maine youth.

Funding must be used for programs providing authentic, hands-on interdisciplinary marine/coastal experiences opportunities for middle and high school students during summer 2023 and help students recover from the disruptions caused by COVID-19. Innovative design processes, leadership opportunities, and career exploration/development are strongly encouraged as part of the programming. Funding should provide access to students who have/have had limited access to marine/coastal science experiences due to geographic, financial, demographic, or other barriers.

To be eligible to apply, programs must be offered to Maine students grades 6-12 at no cost to the student or their family, be provided in nature-based, marine science/ecology settings within the state of Maine, occur outside as much as safely feasible, and include transportation to and from program site(s) at no cost to students and families.

The Department anticipates making five to ten awards as a result of this RFA process and may include partial grants. The total estimated grant funds available are $1,000,000, with individual grants not exceeding $100,000. The number and size of awards will depend on the number of proposals received, available funds, number of youth served, and opportunities provided. The Department reserves the right to eliminate the lowest scoring application(s) and/or make awards for amounts less than that requested, whichever is in the best interest of the State.

A copy of the RFA, as well as the Question & Answer Summary and all amendments related to the RFA, can be obtained at: Grant RFPs and RFAs webpage

Any questions must be submitted by e-mail to the Grant Coordinator identified on the Grant RFPs and RFAs webpage by 01/27/23 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Submitted Questions must include the subject line: “RFA# 202212207 Questions”. The Department assumes no liability for assuring accurate/complete/on time e-mail transmission and receipt.

Applications must be received by 02/17/23, at 11:59 p.m. local time and are to be submitted via email to the State of Maine Division of Procurement Services, Proposals@maine.gov. Applicants are to insert the following into the subject line of their email submission: “RFA# 202212207 Application Submission – [Applicant’s Name]”.

State of Maine

Department of Education

RFA# 202212207

Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative 2023: Coastal Science & Marine Trades