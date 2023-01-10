BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: KnowBe4, Inc. (Nasdaq - KNBE), Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE - VVNT), Weber Inc. (NYSE - WEBR), Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - SAL)

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



KnowBe4, Inc. (Nasdaq - KNBE)

Under the terms of the agreement, KnowBe4 will be acquired by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”). KnowBe4 stockholders will receive $24.90 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.6 billion on an equity value basis. The investigation concerns whether the KnowBe4 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Vista is paying too little for the Company.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE - VVNT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vivint will be acquired by NRG Energy, Inc. (“NRG”) (NYSE - NRG) for $12.00 per share in cash for an approximate enterprise value of $5.2 billion, including $2.4 billion of debt. The investigation concerns whether the Vivint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether NRG is paying too little for the Company.

Weber Inc. (NYSE - WEBR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Weber will be acquired by investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC (“BDT”). BDT will pay $8.05 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Weber BDT does not already own, which implies a total enterprise value of $3.7 billion for Weber. The investigation concerns whether the Weber Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether BDT is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $13.28 for the Company’s shares.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - SAL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Salisbury will merge with merge with NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT”) (Nasdaq - NBTB). Salisbury shareholders will receive 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each share of Salisbury common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Salisbury Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including any dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.