ActivEngage Reveals New Addition to Messaging Service, MyDrive Experience

Enhanced vehicle video content shared in the live chat tool on-demand empowers customers to test drive vehicles from anywhere.

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, automotive messaging and consumer engagement leader ActivEngage, Inc. introduced the MyDrive Experience (MyDrive) to its core messaging solutions. ActivEngage has created strategic partnerships with some of the best video and marketing technology providers to supply vehicle videos showcasing walkthroughs and virtual test drives by way of MyDrive to automotive dealers, dealer groups, OEMs, and strategic partners using ActivEngage Messaging on their websites.

“ActivEngage is on a mission to make digital consumer experiences with automotive retailers even more engaging, like the live, in-person feel you get on location at the dealership. Interactive, conversational tools gently steer shoppers toward the path to purchase and encourage deal completion,” said Ted Rubin, CEO at ActivEngage. “Our cutting-edge technology and people-focused approach to selling cars arms engagement experts with innovative features, such as custom model videos, dealer recognition, and process videos to enhance the natural progression of conversations is only the beginning of our vision.”

MyDrive is available on-demand during live messaging chats for sharing vehicle videos through a panel slide-out built inside the ActivEngage messaging window. This feature helps to educate shoppers and keep their attention longer to gather deeper insights into shopper behavior, so dealership sales staff can have more productive conversations when connecting with the consumer. 

"For over a decade, we have been uniquely positioned to innovate messaging technology, advancing the conversational flow between automotive dealers and consumers. We have created both easy integrations and industry-leading stability. MyDrive is another significant step forward in enabling the next generation of tech-savvy car buying and enhancing the always-growing suite of ActivEngage automotive retailing technologies,” said Michael Third, CIO at ActivEngage.

Because MyDrive videos are triggered by entering a vehicle identification number (VIN) or year, make, and model, auto shoppers can continually evolve further down-funnel to the sale with multiple vehicle details for easy comparisons.

To learn more about MyDrive and the ActivEngage suite of automotive retailing technologies, visit activengage.com.

About ActivEngage

ActivEngage is the premier managed messaging and customer engagement solution for car dealers, auto groups, and OEMs. Founded in 2007, ActivEngage offers solutions for every stage of the customer journey and produces unparalleled results 24/7. The success of ActivEngage lies in its highly-trained Customer Engagement Experts (CEEs) and ever-evolving, web-based software. From chat, text, and Facebook Messenger to digital retailing, reputation enhancement, behavioral offers, service scheduling, and so much more, ActivEngage is a one-stop shop for car dealers who value an elevated customer experience. activengage.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d418584-d038-40fa-86d7-d20c38644a28


Media Relations:
Melissa Maxey
Maxamy
melissa@maxamy.co

