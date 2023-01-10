Mid-Carolina OB/GYN in Raleigh to Offer 3D and 4D Ultrasounds

OB/GYN office in the Triangle introduces keepsake 3D and 4D ultrasounds for pregnancies.

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Carolina OB/GYN is proud to soon offer 3D and 4D elective ultrasound technology for expecting parents in 2023.

Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, patients can book 3D or 4D ultrasounds in the Raleigh-Durham area. Patients from or near the Triangle can enjoy the experience of a private 3D or 4D ultrasound. Once an expensive and inaccessible service, each 3D/4D package offers reasonable prices for priceless first looks and moments as a parent. Select services also allow patients to take home keepsake black-and-white 2D photographs.

3D and 4D technology emerged 10 years ago and continues to gain traction among patients as a safe way to gain insight into their baby. 3D ultrasounds offer three-dimensional images of a patient's baby with more detail than a typical 2D photo. 4D scans and ultrasounds show "live" shots of a developing baby's movements, like opening and closing their eyes or kicking. Both services allow parents to sneak a unique look at their baby prior to the due date and promote a bonding experience unlike any other.

Whether patients want to throw a gender reveal or are just curious about their baby's growth, Mid-Carolina OB/GYN happily offers several 3D and 4D ultrasound services, including the following packages:

"Precious Baby Peek" (7 to 14 weeks) : Includes up to 10 minutes of a 3D or 4D peek of movement and heartbeat. $50 for a single child, $75 for twins.

: Includes up to 10 minutes of a 3D or 4D peek of movement and heartbeat. $50 for a single child, $75 for twins. "Gender Reveal" (15-21 weeks) : Includes up to 15 minutes of 3D or 4D for a gender reveal as well as black and white photos in 2D. $80 for a single child, $120 for twins.

: Includes up to 15 minutes of 3D or 4D for a gender reveal as well as black and white photos in 2D. $80 for a single child, $120 for twins. "Who Do I Look Like" (22-36 weeks): Includes up to 20 minutes of detailed 3D or 4D glimpses of the baby with five 2D black-and-white photos to take home. $100 for a single child, $150 for twins.

Appointments for 3D or 4D ultrasounds are available Tuesdays between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Patients can book by calling the office or using the Patient Portal.

Call 919-781-5510 for more information.

Standard medically necessary and diagnostic ultrasound appointments, such as Anatomy and Nuchal Translucency screenings, can be scheduled during normal operating hours.

About Mid-Carolina OB/GYN

Mid-Carolina OB/GYN offers a variety of services with 10 board-certified and experienced OB/GYN providers. Their services range from standard gynecological check-ups to robotic surgery with the innovative da Vinci surgical system.

Mid-Carolina also offers aesthetic services such as Botox, fillers, and laser hair removal with trained medical professionals as opposed to day spas or parties where uncertified technicians perform the procedures.

New and existing patients can book appointments up to three months in advance with the Patient Portal.

For more information about Mid-Carolina OB/GYN and their ultrasound and other services, visit www.midcarolinaobgyn. Or call 919-781-5510.

Contact Information:

Jeff Brown

P.R.

medicalrecords@midcarolinaobgyn.com

919-781-5510



