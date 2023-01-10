Advisors Mortgage Group Hosts Weekly Market Show for Loan Officers and Referral Partners

The Jon & Jim Show Hits the Road in 2023

/EIN News/ -- OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces that the Company’s Jon & Jim Show, a weekly show that provides information on the mortgage and real estate markets, will hit the road in 2023 for some live appearance shows. Their first show on the road will take place at the Bristol, Pennsylvania, Advisors Mortgage branch on Jan. 17.

The Jon & Jim Show began in 2019 when Jon Iacono, business development manager/market analyst, and Jim Ragan, renovation department manager, were having weekly and sometimes daily in-depth discussions about the mortgage and real estate markets. Each week, the Jon & Jim Show offers its audience an extensive analysis of the current market, which includes: home sales data, mortgage-backed security charting, and analysis, mortgage rate forecasting, updates on the Federal Reserve, sales motivation, and much more.

Iacono began in the mortgage industry in 2003 working as a mortgage broker. As his career evolved, he began working at Mortgage Market Guide with Barry Habib and then MBS Highway, founded by Habib, which is a cutting-edge digital platform that helps mortgage professionals interpret and communicate the mortgage rate and real estate markets. At MBS Highway, Iacono honed his knowledge of the mortgage market and gained valuable experience under the guidance of Habib.

Iacono comments, “My goal with the Jon & Jim Show is to help our listeners understand the mortgage and housing markets without all of the smoke and mirrors created by various other sources. We tell it how it is and take a deep dive into the data and reports every week. Jim and I want to help loan officers become trusted advisors who build trust through articulating knowledge and by connecting the dots of many market-moving reports and bond market volatility.”

Ragan started working in the mortgage industry in 1971, and for 32 years he has designed and managed sales and operations for FHA 203(k) and Fannie Mae HomeStyle products.

The pair decided they should share their knowledge and experience with the rest of the Advisors Mortgage family, who, in turn, can take the data and share the talking points with their clients and referral partners.

“I learned a long time ago that to have productive sales conversations you need to communicate with simple, clear, and concise information that your listeners can understand and use. On the Jon & Jim Show, we get behind the headlines, break down the data and focus on information that can help our homebuyers and referral partners make good decisions,” states Ragan.

To learn more about Advisors Mortgage, visit the Company’s website at https://advisorsmortgage.com or call 1-800-778-9044.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. The Company’s immense experience is its greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. The Company has built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of its customers and has that same mission throughout all of its offices. Advisors understands that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of the Company’s most important strengths.





