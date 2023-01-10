Submit Release
GPS, NEO & NBEV Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS)
Class Period: November 24, 2021 - July 11, 2022
Deadline: February 3, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/gps1.         
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were actually existing that were adversely affecting the Company's operations; and as a result (3) the Company's statements during the Class Period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)
Class Period: February 27, 2020 - April 26, 2022
Deadline: February 6, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/neo.              
The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements or failed to disclose: (i) Defendants represented to investors that it had a "comprehensive menu" of cancer tests with "every kind of testing modality that you can use for cancer, including some of the fast-growing new ones, like next-generation sequencing," which positioned the Company as a "one-stop-shop" for pathologists and gave NeoGenomics "a competitive advantage" as a "go-to reference lab with a comprehensive menu for just about any kind of tests that you want to have done in cancer."; (ii) Defendants represented that NeoGenomics could "leverage" the supposedly "fixed cost" structure of its business to improve profitability as revenue increased and touted the Company's "robust Compliance Program . . . to ensure compliance with the myriad of . . . laws, regulations and governmental guidance applicable to our business."; and (iii) NeoGenomics violated federal healthcare laws and regulations related to fraud, waste, and abuse.

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV & OTC: NBEVQ)
Class Period: January 18, 2018 - October 18, 2022
Deadline: February 6, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/nbev.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) NewAge never entered into a “distribution agreement” or “initiative in partnership” with the military and never had plans to sell its products at all commissaries and exchanges around the world; (2) NewAge did not have adequate inventory of its products to fulfill this reported agreement; (3) NewAge did not actually expand its product lines or distribution agreements as represented; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (5) as a result the Company had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


