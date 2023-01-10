Prime Minister hosts Tết banquet in honour of diplomatic corps

VIETNAM, January 10 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his wife hosted a banquet in honour of the diplomatic corps in Hà Nội on Monday, ahead of Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, expressing his appreciation for the international friends and organisations for valuable support for Việt Nam.

The event saw the presence of senior Party and State officials of Việt Nam, along with foreign ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and chief representatives of international organisations in Việt Nam and their spouses.

The PM took this occasion to thank ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, chief representatives of international organisations, and the governments and people of other countries for their sentiments and precious, practical, and effective assistance for Việt Nam.

In his remarks, PM Chính noted that the world faced a multitude of complicated and unpredictable turbulences and challenges that far surpassed initial forecasts in 2022, which included COVID-19 impacts, the conflict in Ukraine, inflation, energy crisis, disruptions to supply and production chains.

In this context, countries became better aware of the interdependence among nations and economies, he said.

“Most notably, in the noble spirit of international cooperation, the international community provided Việt Nam with timely and meaningful support. Such assistance enabled Việt Nam to contain the pandemic, re-open its border, and foster socio-economic recovery,” he said.

Noting that peace, cooperation and development remained the prevailing trend and world people's common aspiration, the PM said: “We need to uphold international unity, further strengthen friendship and cooperation, and together address global challenges in a “win-win” manner.”

“We need to stand ready to tackle challenges emerging from the difficulties facing the global economy, the complicated developments of non-traditional security issues, and geo-political and geo-economic frictions."

"Countries also need to put forth timely policy responses in line with the situation of each country while strengthening connectivity and addressing bottlenecks to promote key sectors for post-pandemic economic recovery, such as manufacturing, tourism, services, supply chains, energy, import and export," he said.

“For its part, Việt Nam remains unwavering in its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance. Việt Nam will continue to be a good friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community,” the PM said.

The country would also contribute meaningfully to joint efforts toward a better future for the region and the world, he said. VNS