Top legislator suggests Vietnam, Australia expand cooperation in energy transition

VIETNAM, January 10 -

HÀ NỘI – Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ expressed his hope that Việt Nam and Australia will expand cooperation in energy transition during his reception for the Treasurer of Australia’s Victoria state, Tim Pallas, in Hà Nội on Monday.

Briefing the guest on Việt Nam’s economic growth in 2022, which exceeded 8 per cent, the top legislator stressed that the country was working to consolidate traditional markets, while seeking new ones.

He used this occasion to thank Australia for its support of Việt Nam in ensuring energy security, and affirmed that Việt Nam had maintained macro-economic stability.

Hue suggested Victoria enhance its cooperation with HCM City in finance and digital transformation, explaining that policies are expected to be adopted to turn the Vietnamese southern metropolis into an international financial centre.

He also called on the Australian state to help HCM City devise the policies and implement them as they go through the legislature.

The two sides should exchange delegations more regularly, especially in 2023, which marks the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Australia diplomatic ties, the host leader said.

For his part, Pallas, who is also Victoria’s Minister for Industrial Relations and Minister for Trade and Investment, noted his admiration for Việt Nam’s economy, which has increased 10-fold since 2000 despite a range of difficulties.

The minister said he hoped that his visit would help boost cooperation between Victoria and Việt Nam and HCM City in particular in the fields of energy and agriculture, suggesting the two sides expand their collaboration in education-training, and digital transformation.

Pallas told Huệ that the proposal on the resumption of the agriculture visa programme that targets Vietnamese farmers, made during the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Australia in late 2022, was being implemented.

Victoria authorities always encouraged the federal government to restore the programme, he affirmed. – VNS