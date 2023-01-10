President receives former Japanese Prime Minister

VIETNAM, January 10 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for former Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide, during which the Vietnamese leader noted his belief that bilateral relations will grow more comprehensively in the time ahead.

President Phúc praised Suga for his leadership during his tenure, referring to the successful organisation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the implementation of policies on digital transformation, green growth, smart society and sustainable development.

He also thanked Suga for his sentiments towards Việt Nam and his contributions to promoting the bilateral ties in his capacity as Japanese PM in the past and as an advisor to the Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance at present.

The President highly appreciated Suga’s selection of Việt Nam for his first trip abroad after he took office in October 2020, and his ongoing visit.

He also thanked Suga for his decision to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam as relief aid, helping the Southeast Asian nation to overcome the hardest time of the pandemic fight.

For his part, Suga expressed his hope that Việt Nam and Japan would step up people-to-people exchanges to create a foundation for stronger cooperation in other fields, saying more Japanese localities wanted to cooperate with their Vietnamese counterparts in specific spheres.

The two countries had joined hands in developing infrastructure projects in Việt Nam, including those using official development assistance (ODA), he said, stressing that Japanese firms lauded Việt Nam’s efforts in improving its investment environment.

Hailing Việt Nam’s commitment to net zero emissions, Suga said Japan wished to enhance partnerships with Việt Nam in clean energy and renewable energy projects.

President Phúc affirmed that Japan was Việt Nam’s extensive strategic partner for peace, and Việt Nam always attached importance to the relations across sectors.

Japan remained Việt Nam’s leading economic partner, biggest ODA supplier, third largest investor and tourism partner, and fourth biggest trade partner, the President continued.

The host leader said he hoped that Japan would continue promoting exchanges between people of the two countries, especially young generations, and deepening cooperation between localities.

Collaboration in labour, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges should be further facilitated, he suggested.

President Phúc called on Suga to continue his support for the bilateral ties, and work to promote high-level meetings between the two Parties, Governments and legislatures.

He suggested Japan help Việt Nam in green economy transition and accessing the aid package worth US$10 billion committed by Suga at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the UK.

Japan should simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens to contribute to fostering people-to-people exchanges, he said. — VNS