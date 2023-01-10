Việt Nam gifts $100,000 to help Pakistan address typhoon aftermaths

VIETNAM, January 10 -

HÀ NỘI — On behalf of the Prime Minister of Việt Nam, Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt presented a token of US$100,000 as a gift from the Vietnamese Government and people to Pakistan to help address typhoon aftermaths in 2022.

Deputy foreign minister Việt expressed his sympathies with Pakistanis people on the consequences caused by typhoons that hit the country over the past time.

He stressed that the Vietnamese Government and people always stand by the side of Pakistan in the spirit of cooperation, friendship, and mutual support.

For her part, Pakistan Ambassador Samina Mehtab thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for the precious support, affirming Pakistan will swiftly distribute the aid to people in affected areas.

She also affirmed to continue efforts to deepen the sound friendship relations between the two countries.

The severe flooding in Pakistan in mid-2022 following record-breaking rainfalls saw 1,500 people killed, over 33 million displaced, and devastations to crops. — VNS