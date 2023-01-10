Governor Mills Appoints Former House Speaker Ryan Fecteau as Senior Advisor in the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Elizabeth Gattine of Westbrook also appointed as coordinator of Governor’s Cabinet on Aging in Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Governor Janet Mills today announced that she has appointed Ryan Fecteau of Biddeford, former Speaker of the Maine of House of Representatives, as Senior Advisor for Community Development and Strategic Initiatives in the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. In this new role, Fecteau will work on developing innovative policy solutions in areas such as housing development and land use, as well as workforce, innovation, and economic opportunities.

As Speaker from 2020 to 2022, Fecteau sponsored significant housing and community development legislation, including the single largest affordable housing investment in Maine’s history, the Maine Affordable Housing Tax Credit, and comprehensive legislation enacted in 2022 to advance affordable housing and housing-friendly zoning and land use regulations. He also spearheaded legislation that invested in career and technical education, implemented a permanent child care worker wage stipend, and expanded dental coverage to more than 200,000 Maine people.

“From developing landmark legislation to alleviate Maine’s housing crunch to his efforts to strengthen the child care sector that working families rely on, Ryan Fecteau has lead the way on addressing the biggest challenges confronting Maine families and communities.” said Governor Janet Mills. “I’m thrilled to welcome Ryan to my administration to strengthen our work to make Maine the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“Housing and workforce are significant issues facing Maine communities. They are central to ensuring the security and prosperity of Maine people and their families, and supporting Maine’s long-term economic growth and vibrancy,” said Hannah Pingree, Director of the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. “As Speaker, Ryan showed passion and resolve to address difficult issues facing Maine and made historic advancements to help our state move forward. We are proud to have him join our office and contribute his skills and talent on policy solutions to address our state's housing and workforce challenges and opportunities."

“During my time in the Legislature, I partnered with Governor Mills and her administration to address the pressing issues faced by Maine families including affordable housing and workforce training,” said Ryan Fecteau. “I am grateful for this opportunity to build upon our successes in order to secure healthy and prosperous futures for hard working Mainers and their children.”

Fecteau also served as the Maine House Assistant Majority Leader and as Chair of the Committee on Labor, Commerce, Research, and Economic Development during his service in the Legislature from 2014 to 2022. He graduated from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. in 2014.

Also today, Governor Mills announced that Elizabeth Gattine of Westbrook, an expert in policy and programming for older adults at the national, state, and local level, has been appointed as coordinator of the Governor’s Cabinet on Aging.

Created by Executive Order in June 2022, the Cabinet brings together State government agencies to help Maine prepare for and address demographic changes by advancing policies that support Maine people in aging safely, affordably, and in ways and settings that best serve their needs.

The Cabinet is led by the Commissioners of Health and Human Services and Labor, and also consists of Commissioners of Administrative and Financial Services, Economic and Community Development, Professional and Financial Regulation, Public Safety, and Transportation, as well as the Director of the Maine State Housing Authority. It is housed within the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.

“Elizabeth brings to this position a wealth of expertise and understanding of aging issues in Maine,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. “She is one of the state’s leading experts on aging, with a background in both research and practical experience that grounds her insight and commitment. Elizabeth’s work with the Cabinet on Aging will catalyze results that older Mainers want and deserve.”

“As the oldest state in the nation by median age, Maine has an increasing need for aging-related services and policies to support Maine people and families,” said Elizabeth Gattine. “I look forward to supporting the Governor’s Cabinet on Aging to create meaningful partnerships, practices, and innovations that ensure older adults in Maine are engaged, feel valued, and have equitable opportunities to thrive in communities of their choice.”

Prior to joining GOPIF, Gattine was a Senior Policy Associate specializing in disability and aging issues at the Catherine Cutler Institute, part of the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine.

She also spent over 15 years in State government, including as program manager in the Office of Aging and Disability Services overseeing Maine’s system of long-term services and supports for older adults and adults with physical disabilities. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Columbia University School of Law.

For more about the Governor’s Cabinet on Aging, please visit its website.