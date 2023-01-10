Insurtech Pendella Announces Partnership with Assurity to Provide Assurity’s Online Disability Insurance Through Pendella’s Platform

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pendella has announced a strategic partnership to bring affordable, online disability insurance to its customers through Assurity’s API-driven disability insurance service. Pendella is on a mission to provide comprehensive life and disability insurance to its customers through a fully digital application and underwriting process. By partnering with Assurity, this goal is one step closer to fruition.



Many U.S. workers today have no individual disability insurance coverage. Instead, they rely on group coverage policies through their employer, which often don’t provide the necessary coverage to protect their paycheck in the event of an injury or illness. Moreover, these group policies don’t stay with employees when they change jobs, making them less than ideal for those who are looking for more comprehensive and customizable disability insurance options.

Through this new partnership with Assurity, customers who use Pendella’s online platform can now purchase individual disability insurance outside of the usual short- or long-term group policies provided by their employer. These disability policies are highly customizable and easy to sign up for through Pendella's online underwriting platform, as well as fully portable, so they stay with policyholders when they switch jobs.

“Pendella is an ideal partner for providing disability insurance at a time when many Americans are waking up to the reality that they can’t take their ability to keep working for granted,” said Zachary Kane, managing director at Assurity. “Just one bad injury or illness can prevent a person from working for an entire year, which is why we’re happy to partner with Pendella, who can provide the necessary coverage through their online platform.”

"Right now, there is a huge gap in insurance coverage for those who are reliant on their employer's group coverage policies," said Bob Gaydos, CEO and founder of Pendella. "By partnering with Assurity, we can now provide workers with improved access to individual disability insurance, which they are sorely in need of."

About Pendella

Pendella is a technology company that exists to make the financial protection of individual life and disability insurance available to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level. Pendella's full-stack, enterprise SaaS system is powered by artificial intelligence and big data to automate underwriting and deliver a simple and intuitive experience to thousands of people through partnerships with top-rated insurance carriers and distributors. Pendella’s white-label customization creates a seamless end-to-end experience, providing instant life and disability insurance in minutes, with no paperwork, no medical exams, and minimal effort.

About Assurity

Assurity is working hard to make the business of insurance simpler and more human by listening, showing that we care, and offering customers invaluable insurance services and financial protection. More than a business with a bottom line, Assurity is a mutual organization with a mission to help people through difficult times. By dedicating ourselves to the community and the environment, and by using our business as a force for good, we're able to take the long view when upholding our promises.