Global Affordable Housing Market Is Expected to Reach $84.7 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rapid urbanization in emerging economies and rise in demand for affordable accommodations drive the growth of the gobal affordable housing market. By size of unit, the above 800 square feet segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global affordable housing market was estimated at $52.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $84.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $52.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $84.7 Billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments Covered Providers, Size of Unit, Location, and Region. Drivers Rapid urbanization in emerging economies Rise in demand for affordable accommodations Restraints The fact that all the major cities in developed countries have reached a saturation point where expansion of city boundaries and economy has stalled or has a very low growth rate Certain unfavorable policies on board Opportunities Surge in the number of government policies for affordable housing and rising collaboration between key players

Covid-19 scenario-

Several restrictions on construction activities during the pandemic impacted the global affordable housing market negatively.

The funds allocated by the governments for the construction of affordable houses were held back as the funds were majorly being used in medical facilities when needed. However, the market has now got back on track.

The global affordable housing market is analyzed across providers, size of unit, location, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By providers, the public-private partnership segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global affordable housing market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The government segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



By size of unit, the above 800 square feet segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global affordable housing market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. . The 400-800 square feet segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period.

By location, the urban segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global affordable housing market revenue. The rural segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global affordable housing market. LAMEA, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Leading Players:



The key market players analyzed in the global affordable housing market report include Dominium, Related Group, LDG Development, Pennrose, Skanska AB, Jonathan Rose Companies LLC, The NRP Group, Tata projects, Prestige group, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



