Dr. Casuel Pitts Has Big Plans for Newly Acquired Building in Decatur Georgia

This is to promote our NEW location. The name of the umbrella company is Entrepreneur Empire Holdings LLC and within the umbrella company we now have Empire Events Studios.

True to his mission to increase black excellence through entrepreneurship, entrepreneur extraordinaire Dr. Casuel Pitts has acquired a new property that he plans to turn into a multipurpose event center. Located at 1550 Agape Way, Decatur GA 30035, the property is a 7.4-acre lot with a rich history. It was previously home to a major recording studio and boasts a fully equipped TV station with radio and film capabilities. Dr. Pitts intends to transform it into a monumental event center that will host film, television, and other entertainment projects.

The first massive event to be held at the venue will be the Entrepreneur Empire Awards show which will take place on July 29th, 2023.

This awards show is expected to be on a higher level that will give entrepreneurs a platform for recognition that they would not normally get. Before the award show takes place, however, Dr. Pitts will be putting in his usual hard work, ensuring that the venue is fitted with a functional studio for recording artists, a podcast room, and a new sound stage.

A grand opening celebration for the event center will be held on February 4th, 2023 @ 5pm EST.

Dr. Pitts is known for his firm faith in God and his mantra that “God is the key to unlocking everything in life!” In keeping with this philosophy and his belief that without God none of this is possible, he will be hosting the 7 Mountain Ministries church at the location every Saturday at 11 am EST. The event center will also be a training facility for the youth and adults to learn about credit, investments, and entrepreneurship.

The property is also home to a magnificent mansion that can be rented or reserved for events and special occasions. The interior includes grand chandeliers, white marble floors, and a massive winding staircase with a baby Grand Piano on the top landing. It’s the perfect setting for the grand plans that Dr. Pitts has in mind.

Entrepreneurs can learn more about the award ceremony and submit their businesses for recognition at the Empire Events website.

Dr. Casuel Pitts has founded and runs numerous successful businesses. He’s also focused on empowering entrepreneurs in a bid to enhance black excellence. He holds several degrees including a Masters in Business Management.

