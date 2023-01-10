American Business Bank Promotes Jonathan Caveza to Regional Vice President

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK AMBZ is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan Caveza to Regional Vice President of the Long Beach Regional office. In this role, Caveza will lead the Bank's Long Beach relationship managers, furthering the success of partnering with middle-market businesses in Southern California.

Caveza joined American Business Bank (ABB) in November 2017 as First Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager. In December of 2020, the bank promoted Caveza to First Vice President and Team Lead, and then to Senior Vice President in May 2022. Caveza has 20 years of banking experience at various financial institutions.

"We are excited to promote Jonathan to this position. He has shown tremendous leadership while at the Bank and he and his team strengthen ABB's culture and presence in the Long Beach market," said Philip Feghali, Executive Vice President of Corporate Banking at ABB. "Long Beach is a strategic market offering immense opportunity for the Bank to build meaningful relationships with businesses in the area."

Caveza and his team are experienced business bankers who understand the local market and specialize in partnering with middle market companies to meet their financial needs.

"I am excited for this role and ability to serve the companies in Long Beach where the port brings abundant opportunity to businesses in this region. Our team of bankers look forward to building relationships and serving businesses with the financial resources they need to grow and succeed," Caveza said.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals, and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005211/en/