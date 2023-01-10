Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market is estimated to be US$ 13.6 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market, By Product Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (Transvenous ICD, Subcutaneous ICD), External Cardioverter Defibrillator ( Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator, Wearable External Defibrillator )), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends,m Analysis and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An implantable cardioverter defibrillator is a battery-powered device placed under the skin that tracks the heart rate, thin wires connect the ICD to the heart. If an abnormal heart rhythm is detected, the device will deliver an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat. An implantable cardioverter defibrillator is a small electronic device attached to the heart, used to continuously monitor and help regulate potentially rapid and life-threatening electrical problems with the heart. A transvenous or "conventional" ICD, shaped like a stopwatch, is implanted under the skin just below the collarbone, contains a pulse generator and wires, called leads. The pulse generator contain the battery and a tiny computer, one or more lead wires connect the pulse generator to specific locations in the heart. An ICD also records and stores an ICD that responds to irregular life-threatening heart rhythms in the lower chambers of the heart with a rapid pacemaker that corrects the rapid rhythm and increases the normal heart rate, or a shock that resets the heart rhythm to prevent sudden cardiac arrest. Information about heart rhythms and treatments delivered by physicians for review by ICD. An ICD can also be programmed to act as a primary pacemaker as needed.Sometimes after a shock, the heart can beat too slowly.The ICD has a "back-up" pacemaker, which can stimulate the heart to beat faster. As the normal heart rhythm returns, the ICD can act as a pacemaker if the heart rate falls below a predetermined rateSudden cardiac arrest is predicted to increase due to increasing number of patients suffering from cardiac diseases such as heart attack, abnormal heart rhythm, demand for implantable cardioverter defibrillators in the market and increase in certain risk factors such as smoking, sedentary lifestyle and obesity. Which is expanded to boost the demand for ICDs during the forecast period.

The report “Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market, By Product Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (Transvenous ICD, Subcutaneous ICD), External Cardioverter Defibrillator ( Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator, Wearable External Defibrillator )), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends,m Analysis and Forecast till 2030 “

Key Highlights:

In February 2022, Abbott announced the world's first patient implantation of a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system as part of its AVEIR DR I2i pivotal clinical study. Implantation of Abbott's investigational Aveir dual-chamber leadless pacemaker is a significant technological milestone for leadless pacing technology and a worldwide first in a pivotal trial.

In August 2022, Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced in August that its investigational EV ICD system achieved the first defibrillator defibrillation success rate of its kind with leads placed under the breastbone, outside the heart and veins. 98.7% and met its safety endpoint in a global clinical trial.

Analyst View:

ICDs are the mainstay of treatment for anyone who has survived a heart attack, ICDs are used in people at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest, and ICDs reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death more than medication alone. Cardiac defibrillators are important because they are used to prevent or correct arrhythmias, an irregular heartbeat that is too slow or too fast. Innovation in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market is increasing across the globe, owing to the technological advancements in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator that are being used.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5008





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market, By Product Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (Transvenous ICD, Subcutaneous ICD), External Cardioverter Defibrillator ( Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator, Wearable External Defibrillator )), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Implantable-Cardioverter-Defibrillator-Market-5008

Key Market Insights from the report:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market accounted for US$ 10.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 13.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.8%. The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market is segmented based on Product Type, End User and Region.

Based on Product Type, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market is segmented into Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (Transvenous ICD, Subcutaneous ICD), External Cardioverter Defibrillator (Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator, Wearable External Defibrillator ).

Based on End User, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others.

By Region, the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market:

The prominent players operating in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market includes, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, LivaNova Plc, Abbott, Microport, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Progetti Srl, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd, Getinge, ZOLL Medical Corporation. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market, By Product Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (Transvenous ICD, Subcutaneous ICD) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

External Cardioverter Defibrillator ( Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator, Wearable External Defibrillator ) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market, By End User Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hospital & Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Request Customization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5008

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse for Related Report:

1. Global Implantable Drug Device Market, By Product Type (Drug infusion pumps, Intraocular drug delivery devices, Contraceptive drug delivery devices, and Stents), By Technology (Biodegradable Implants and Non-Biodegradable Implants), By Application (Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Birth control/Contraception, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

2. Global Medical Batteries Market, By Usage (Implantable Devices Batteries and Non-Implantable Devices Batteries), By Battery Type (Lithium Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries, Zinc-air Batteries, and Other Batteries), By End User (Hospitals and Nursing, Homes, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings, and Other End User), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

3. Global Implantable Pulse Generator Market, By Product Type (Implantable cardiac pacemakers, Implantable defibrillators, Cochlear implants, Implantable nerve stimulators (FES) (Limb function stimulation, Bladder stimulators, Sphincter stimulators, Diaphragm stimulators, and Analgesia), Implantable infusion pumps, and Implantable active monitoring devices), By Application (Neurovascular Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Orthopedic), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com