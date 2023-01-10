Dymax to Exhibit at IPC APEX EXPO 2023

On Display: Innovative Light-Cure Solutions Made for Today’s Electronics

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax , a leading manufacturer of rapid and light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at the IPC APEX EXPO 2023 in San Diego, CA, January 24-26. High-tech products for advanced circuit protection and board-level electronic assembly applications will be featured.



Conformal coatings, camera module/LiDAR adhesives, encapsulants, maskants, and potting and ruggedizing materials along with dispensing and light-cure systems will be highlighted in booth 2100. Dymax manufactures 100% solids formulations with features such as low shrinkage, low outgassing, low ionic content, and secondary cure technology for shadow areas. RoHS-compliant UV/LED light-cure materials and compatible equipment offer companies in the aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and automotive industries greener, sustainable assembly solutions.

Visitors to the booth will see a model of an EV battery pack and the component areas where Dymax products are used. Printed circuit boards coated with conformal coatings, ruggedizing adhesives, encapsulants, and maskants applied to them will be available for viewing and discussion. Also on exhibit will be a selection of BlueWave® LED curing systems.

Of particular interest to engineers, Aysegul Nebioglu, R&D Senior Manager for Dymax, will deliver a technical presentation, “Low Outgassing and Ionic Content, High-Performance Light and Moisture Dual Curable Conformal Coating,” on Wednesday, January 25, in the EM3-C&C Electronic Materials Cleaning and Coating 1 Technical Conference Session, from 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM.

Customers are encouraged to visit the booth to discuss their electronic applications, projects, and assembly challenges in detail with Dymax technical experts.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.

Contact: Cindy Gallagher Sr. Marketing Communications Specialist Dymax marcom@dymax.com