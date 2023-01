mmWave 5G Market Size Projected to Reach $4.9 billion by 2027, Growing at A CAGR Of 14.7%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global mmWave 5G Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.9 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period, published by MarketsandMarkets. The enterprises are adopting mmwave 5G technology as it offers the capacity to deliver higher bandwidth as compared to other alternate technologies which is driving the demand mmwave 5G solutions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=97572075

Browse in-depth TOC on "mmWave 5G Market”

331 - Tables

53 - Figures

284 - Pages

Report Metrics Details Market size value in 2027 USD 4.9 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 2.5 Billion Growth rate 14.7% CAGR Largest market North America Market Drivers Need to deliver consumer-based eMBB in high-capacity areas Market Opportunities Evolution of wireless data applications and increase in popularity of smart devices Market size available for years 2018-2027 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2022-2027 Segments covered By component, use case, bandwidth, application, end user and regions Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America Companies covered NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Airspan Networks (US), AT&T (US), Fastweb (Italy), SoftBank (Japan), Corning (US), Nokia (Finland), Mavenir (US), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), AMD (California), Huawei (China), Qualcomm (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), Rakuten Mobile (Japan), Singtel (Singapore), Samsung (South Korea), Fujitsu (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Movandi (US), JMA Wireless (US), Sivers Semiconductors (Sweden), ALCAN systems (Germany), Verana Networks (US), Pivotal Commware (US), Pharrowtech (Belgium).

The hardware segment is expected to lead the mmWave 5G Market in 2022.

The 5G mmwave hardware consists of antennas and transceiver components; communication and networking components; frequency sources and related components; RF and radio components; sensors and controls; power and battery components; and other hardware, such as imaging components, interface components, waveguide components, and filters and detectors. The mmwave transceiver system is an SDR platform for constructing mmwave applications, which consists of system prototyping. It gives users permission to access a flexible hardware platform and application software that enables real­time over air mmwave communications research.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=97572075

95GHZ TO 300GHZ segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

mmwave originates from the wavelength of radio signals on frequencies between 30GHz and 300GHz, which ranges between 1 and 10 millimeters. At these frequencies, radio signals diminish more rapidly with distance than at other frequencies, and antennas that can closely focus transmitted energy that is of small size. The limited range of such transmissions might appear to be a major drawback for many applications. It does enable the reuse of frequencies within very short distances and, hence enables a higher concentration of transmitters to be situated in a geographical area than is possible at lower frequencies.

Telecom likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

5G makes it feasible to allocate high bands above 24GHz for telecom infrastructure. The accessibility of the new spectrum is conditional upon regulators releasing the spectrum for use by service providers. Spectrum allocations for mmwave are often extremely wide, with 800 MHz or more per service provider and band. This enables high-capacity delivery and improved handling of peak rates. Wide radio carriers are specified for the high band to be used within wide spectrum allocations. These wide carriers facilitate shorter transmission time intervals and lower radio-interface latency to facilitate the introduction of and support for low-latency-sensitive applications.

The Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the mmwave 5G Market in the Asia Pacific is highly driven by the rapid digitalization of enterprises across the region. The region comprises emerging economies such as India, Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia. Countries in the Asia Pacific region have been at the forefront of many mobile technologies, from the first 3G network launch in Japan to the first commercial 5G networks in South Korea.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=97572075

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the mmWave 5G Market include NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Airspan Networks (US), AT&T (US), Fastweb (Italy), SoftBank (Japan), Corning (US), Nokia (Finland), Mavenir (US), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), AMD (California), Huawei (China), Qualcomm (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), Rakuten Mobile (Japan), Singtel (Singapore), Samsung (South Korea), Fujitsu (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Movandi (US), JMA Wireless (US), Sivers Semiconductors (Sweden), ALCAN systems (Germany), Verana Networks (US), Pivotal Commware (US), and Pharrowtech (Belgium).

Browse Adjacent Market: Mobility & Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

5G NTN Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Video Conferencing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Contact Center Software Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Push to Talk Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com