Telehealth Market to See Booming Growth 2023-2030 | Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Tunstall Health

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market study on Telehealth Market examines the topic in respect to a number of industry elements, including market size, status, trends, and prediction. Additionally, the report offers a brief synopsis of rival companies as well as particular growth opportunities with significant market drivers. The research includes a thorough evaluation of the Telehealth market, split by companies, regions, types, and applications.

Telehealth refers to the delivery of health-related solutions and data via telecommunications technologies. When performing robotic surgery between healthcare centres located in different parts of the world, the term refers to two healthcare experts discussing a specific case over the phone. Telehealth provides patients with better outcomes because they have faster access to experts who can use proven healthcare standards in conjunction with their clinical order when examining the patient. Furthermore, it enables clinical staff to gain access to a network of healthcare specialists in order to provide the best possible care to both their patients and the community.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases are major causes of death and disability worldwide, and they play a significant role in the rise in annual healthcare expenditures. Chronic diseases require constant monitoring and therapy to slow their progression. Telehealth, particularly remote patient monitoring (RPM)/tele-homecare, has the potential to improve patient self-management, medication adherence, clinical outcomes, and patient and provider satisfaction while decreasing emergency room visits, hospital admissions, primary care utilisation, long-term care, home admissions, and patient travel costs. These benefits are driving end-user demand for telehealth.

Major companies in Telehealth Market are: Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Teladoc Health (US), American Well (US), AMC Health (US), MDLIVE (US), Doctor on Demand (US), Medvivo (UK), Iron Bow Technologies (US), TeleSpecialists (US), GlobalMed (US), Medweb (US), IMEDIPLUS (Taiwan), VSee (US), Chiron Health (US), Zipnosis (US), ALTEN Calsoft Labs (US), iCliniq (India), Preventice Solutions (US), and Resideo Life Care Solutions (US)(Total 25 companies)

→ Additionally, this report discusses the major factors influencing market growth as well as the possibilities, risks, and challenges that the industry as a whole and key competitors in particular face. It also looks at important new trends and how they might affect both present and future growth.

→ The in-depth review of the global Telehealth market’s new developments, controversial trends, market pilots already in place, challenges, norms, and technical domain.

This report also splits the market by region:

➸ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

➸ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, Rest of Europe)

➸ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam Rest of Asia)

➸ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Reset of South America)

➸ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of South Africa & Middle East)

The research was compiled based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from numerous sources on the parent market. Furthermore, the economic conditions and other economic indicators and determinants have been studied in order to analyse their respective impact on the Telehealth Market, as well as the current impact, in order to generate strategic and informed forecasts regarding the market scenarios. This is mostly due to the developing world’s unmet potential in terms of product pricing and income creation.