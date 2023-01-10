Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AMYT, CINC, ALBO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Amryt Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: AMYT)’s sale to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, Chiesi would acquire Amryt for $14.50 in cash per American Depositary Share (ADS) of Amryt plus Contingent Value Rights of up to $2.50 per ADS payable if certain milestones related to Amryt’s product Filsuvez® are achieved. If you are an Amryt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC)’s sale to AstraZeneca for $26.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $10.00 per share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product. If you are a CinCor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO)’s sale to Ipsen. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, Ipsen would acquire Albireo for $42.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right per share (CVR), entitling its holder to deferred cash payments of $10.00 per CVR payable upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Bylvay in the Biliary Atresia indication by December 31, 2027. If you are an Albireo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


