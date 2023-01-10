Submit Release
TEN, Ltd. to Participate at Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (“TEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TNP) a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series.

On Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at 10:00 am EST its senior management team will go through a presentation on the company's current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the crude, product and LNG tanker sectors.

You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023
Time: 10:00 am EST
   
Speakers: Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO
George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer
Harrys Kosmatos, Corporate Development Officer
Apostolos Tsitsirakis, Strategy & Corporate Development
   
Register: https://webinars.capitallink.com/2023/company_presentation/

On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 12th, 2023, at 10 am ET.

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation with the link to click on for the respective presentation you signed up for.

LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions
Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at webinars@capitallink.com.

1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT
Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting(s) with TEN’s management through the 1x1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing webinars@capitallink.com.

ABOUT TEN
TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 30 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 73 double-hull vessels including four dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels and two option one shuttle tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.5 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com


