Veru Announces Appointment of Dr. David D. Ho as Chairman of its Infectious Disease Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI. FL, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral ARDS-related diseases and for oncology, today announced the appointment of David D. Ho, M.D., a trailblazer of infectious disease viral research and therapeutic development, as Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



“Today’s appointment of Dr. Ho as Chairman of Veru’s SAB illustrates our commitment to building a team of scientific experts to support our goal of developing and delivering life-saving therapies to patients with COVID-19 and other viral ARDS-related diseases,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Veru. “Dr. Ho’s exemplary scientific contributions to the field, historically in HIV/AIDS and more recently in COVID-19, ideally position him to help shape the clinical development strategies of our expanding infectious disease program.”

David D. Ho, M.D., is the Founding Scientific Director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center and the Clyde and Helen Wu Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, a Member of The National Academy of Medicine, as well as a Member of The American Academy of Arts & Sciences, and a Fellow of The American Association for the Advancement of Science. He received his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and has received fourteen honorary doctorates over the course of his career.

In his noteworthy research, Dr. Ho discovered the nature of HIV replication, and the resulting innovative combination therapy remarkably enabled patients to manage this disease. In 1996, Dr. Ho was named TIME magazine’s Man of the Year based on his groundbreaking research and treatments, which provide hope to millions of patients in the daunting fight against HIV. In addition, Dr. Ho is leading a multi-disciplinary team of physicians, scientists, and engineers to advance the development of new drugs that target SARS-CoV-2 mutants. To date, his team at Columbia University has identified one of the broadest and most potent panels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

“I am thrilled to join Veru’s SAB as Chairman while their team works diligently to prepare for the potential commercialization of sabizabulin, a novel microtubular disruptor, for the treatment of hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients,” said David D. Ho, M.D. “The Company has generated compelling data on sabizabulin in COVID-19, and I am eager to collaborate with and help guide the management team regarding future development plans for sabizabulin treatment and its potential to work against additional viral ARDS-related diseases.”

About Veru Inc.

Veru is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral ARDS-related diseases and for oncology.

Infectious disease program:

The Company has completed a positive Phase 3 COVID-19 study evaluating sabizabulin, an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, microtubule disruptor that has dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, in hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS.

A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical trial was conducted in 204 hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS and death. The primary endpoint was the proportion of deaths by Day 60. Based on a planned interim analysis of the first 150 patients randomized, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee unanimously halted the study for clear clinical efficacy and no safety concerns were identified. Treatment with sabizabulin 9 mg once daily resulted in a clinically meaningful and statistically significant 55.2% relative reduction in deaths compared to placebo.

Oncology program:

The Company’s late-stage breast cancer development portfolio comprises enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor targeting agonist, and sabizabulin.

Current studies on the two drugs include:

Enrolling Phase 3 ARTEST study of enobosarm in androgen receptor positive, estrogen receptor positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor two negative (AR+ ER+ HER2-) metastatic breast cancer with sufficient AR expression (third-line metastatic setting), and which has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.





Enrolling Phase 3 ENABLAR-2 study of enobosarm + abemaciclib (a CDK 4/6 inhibitor) combination in AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer with sufficient AR expression (second-line metastatic setting). The Company and Eli Lilly and Company have entered into a clinical study collaboration and supply agreement for the ENABLAR-2 study. Lilly is supplying Verzenio ® (abemaciclib).





(abemaciclib). Planned Phase 2b study of sabizabulin in AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer with sufficient AR expression (third-line metastatic setting).



Veru’s late-stage prostate cancer portfolio comprises sabizabulin, VERU-100, a long-acting GnRH antagonist, and zuclomiphene citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist.

Current studies on these drugs include:

Enrolling Phase 3 VERACITY study in metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer prior to IV chemotherapy.





Enrolling Phase 2 dose-finding study of VERU-100 in advanced hormone sensitive prostate cancer.





Planned Phase 2b study of zuclomiphene citrate to treat hot flashes in men with advanced prostate cancer undergoing androgen deprivation therapy.



Commercial sexual health program, Urev, has 2 FDA approved products:



ENTADFI™ (tadalafil and finasteride) capsules for oral use, a new treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia.





FC2 Female Condom® (internal condom), for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections which is sold in the U.S. and globally.



