Veteran Healthcare Technology Executive Michael Hawkins Joins Clinical Workforce Intelligence Leader Axuall as Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Workforce Intelligence Leader Axuall announced today the appointment of veteran healthcare technology executive Michael Hawkins to the position of Chief Technology Officer. With more than 20 years of delivering innovative healthcare technology solutions, Hawkins will put his skills and expertise in software development and team building to considerable use as Axuall continues to identify and strategize innovative approaches to existing challenges in the various market segments it serves.

“Michael is an outstanding technology leader with a record of continuous success working in the healthcare SaaS industry, building world-class technology teams and leading the development of powerful and intelligent solutions for high growth organizations,” said Charlie Lougheed, CEO and co-founder of Axuall. “I am thrilled to welcome Michael as Chief Technology Officer, as we continue to deliver on the power of using data and analytics for workforce optimization.”

Hawkins brings industry-leading experience, having led major industry technology innovation as CTO of Patient Discovery, CTO of Vivify (Optum), and VP of Development at MEDHOST. With a career spanning decades, he has successfully launched, scaled, and implemented disruptive healthcare technology solutions nationwide.

“With my passion for building solutions for complex workflows, I am excited to be joining the Axuall team and their mission of delivering workforce intelligence to leading healthcare systems,” shared Hawkins. “I look forward to working with such a talented team to expand Axuall’s real-time Clinician Data network and continue to enhance the SaaS and API platform for customers and partners.”

About Axuall

Built with leading healthcare systems, Axuall is a workforce intelligence company powered by a national real-time practitioner data network. The technology enables healthcare systems, staffing firms, telehealth, and health plans to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time while also providing unique, powerful data insights for network planning, analytics and reporting. To learn more, visit www.axuall.com.

