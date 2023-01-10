Biomerica Appoints Mayo Clinic Gastroenterologist, Dr. Brian E. Lacy, to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Lacy is the former co-Editor in Chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology, the former Editor in Chief of Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology, and has served as the co-Chairman for the Rome IV Committee on Functional Bowel Disorders. Dr. Lacy has authored over 225 peer reviewed articles

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) (the “Company”) appointed prominent physician and key opinion leader Brian E. Lacy, M.D., Ph.D., a board-certified gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic, to its Scientific Advisory Board which is advising the Company on the commercialization of products based on the Biomerica InFoods® Technology platform, beginning with the InFoods® IBS product. InFoods® IBS is the first of its kind diagnostic guided therapy using science, diet and technology to identify patient specific foods, which when eliminated, help reduce the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) without the use of drugs.

“We have learned throughout decades of research that IBS symptoms can vary dramatically between each patient, so treating IBS using a personalized medicine approach could significantly improve treatment options available to both physicians and their patients,” said Dr. Lacy. “InFoods® IBS is a novel clinically tested therapy that may unlock some of the mysteries surrounding diet and IBS, but more importantly provide relief to the 10-15 percent of American adults who may be suffering from IBS symptoms. I am honored to provide my expertise to Biomerica along with other esteemed members of the Scientific Advisory Board.”

Dr. Lacy's areas of expertise include irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux disease, dysphagia, achalasia, dyspepsia, gastroparesis, constipation, intestinal pseudo-obstruction and visceral pain. In addition to authoring more than 225 peer-reviewed articles, he also has written multiple textbook chapters and books, including, “Making Sense of IBS”, “Curbside Consultations in IBS”, “Functional and Motility Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract” and “Essential Disorders of the Stomach and Small Intestine”. Additionally, Dr. Lacy was the former co-Editor in Chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

“Dr. Lacy is an esteemed researcher who will provide valuable insight and expertise to Biomerica as we get ready to launch our InFoods® IBS laboratory developed test nationwide and expand our clinical development of other InFoods® Technology based products,” said Zack Irani, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica.

About InFoods®

The Biomerica InFoods® IBS product is designed to allow physicians a new precision medicine approach to identify patient-specific foods (e.g., eggs, broccoli, wheat, potatoes, pork, etc.), that when removed from the diet, may alleviate or improve an individual's IBS symptoms including, but not limited to, constipation, diarrhea, bloating, cramping, pain and indigestion. This patented, diagnostic-guided therapy is designed to allow for a guided dietary regimen to improve IBS outcomes. A point-of-care version of the product is being developed to allow physicians to perform the test in-office using a finger stick blood sample while a clinical lab version of the product is expected to be the first for which the Company will launch and seek regulatory approval. Since the InFoods® product is a diagnostic-guided therapy, and not a drug, it has no drug type side effects. An estimated 40 million people in America currently suffer from IBS making it a leading cause for patient doctor visits1.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

