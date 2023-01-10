Equator Launches Top Selling Air Fryer Throughout Its Canadian Market

5-in-1 Air Fryer

The Equator 0.93 cu. ft Stainless 5-in-1 Air Fryer boasts advanced functionality that provides users with an all-in-one experience

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already serving as one of the company’s most popular products in its American market, the Equator 5-in-1 Air Fryer AF 500 is now set to make its big debut throughout Canada. Designed with some of the most innovative features available in the industry, this air fryer functions as an all-in-one solution for cooking, baking, frying, and more.

“Our U.S. customers have expressed extremely positive feedback about the AF 500 5-in-1 Air Fryer Oven,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Due to its increasing popularity, we decided that it was finally time to launch this product to appliance retailers throughout Canada.”

Positioned as an appliance that can eliminate all other countertop appliances, as well as one’s oven and stove, the Equator 5-in-1 Air Fryer AF 500 can operate as an air fryer, pizza oven, grill, convection oven, and dehydrator. Designed with 360° air circulation capabilities and dual heating elements, its powerful fan rapidly circulates air to evenly heat and crisp food without the need for oil or fat. The appliance measures 15.74 x 17 x 15.15 (HxWxD in inches), making it easy to fit on any compact countertop space — especially those found in RVs, vacation rentals, and tiny homes.

Making the cooking experience even more effortless are the AF 500’s 15 one-push cooking functions. At the touch of a button, you can choose programs designed for meat, wings, cookies, cakes, grilling, pizza baking, thawing, and bread baking. Once your items are ready, a heat resistant handle prevents burns, and is always cool to the touch. Additionally, the built-in timer allows you to choose the default timer with each function, or easily adjust based on your gourmet creation.

Accessories included with the AF 500 are an air fry basket, wire rack, baking tray, drip/crumb tray, rotisserie cage, rotisserie fork, and handle. The Air Fryer is backed by a one-year parts and labor warranty. The Equator 5-in-1 Air Fryer AF 500 is now available for purchase through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers in Canada.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

