Equator's Portable Fireplace Becomes One of the Top Sellers for 2022

Designed as a flameless, luxurious, and effective way to warm compact spaces, this model is rapidly becoming one of the company’s top appliances overall

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect for year-round use in almost any space, the Equator Advanced Appliances Portable Fireplace is rapidly becoming one of the brand’s most sought-after appliances. Especially suitable for the chilly months of winter, the PFL 255 model was recently announced to be one of the company’s top sellers in 2022. Flameless, customizable in its look, and equipped with the ability to heat 400 square feet, this has become an especially popular choice among owners of RVs, tiny homes, and vacation rentals.

“We’re absolutely delighted to see how popular the PFL 255 Portable Fireplace has become,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Since it is portable, ultra safe with no flame, and the right fit for almost any sized space, it is easy to see why we’ve experienced so much success with this innovative product — especially over the winter months.”

Leading the way in terms of features is the Indoor Fireplace's physical design. Equipped with a tip over safety feature, freestanding build with gliding wheels, and a 400 square foot range, this fireplace can be used virtually anywhere. It measures 21.9 x 25.5 x 12.2 (HxWxD in inches), can be controlled via its remote, and has an adjustable temperature range of 65°F to 95°F. For added safety, the model’s built-in overheating protection shuts off the unit if the internal temperature reaches 212°F.

In addition to its premium design features, most individuals are especially drawn to the Electric Fireplace’s aesthetic features. Crafted with side view glass windows, five levels of brightness, a walnut finish, a realistic flame log effect, and seven vibrant LED colors (orange, green, blue, white, green/orange, orange/blue, and yellow), this appliance is a stunning addition to any space.

Other noteworthy features that come standard with the PFL 255 Portable Fireplace is its automatic power off setting (set the timer between 30 minutes to nine hours), 5000 BTU capacity, adjustable thermostat, and QR code for easy access to the instruction manual.

The Equator Portable Fireplace is backed by a one-year parts and labor warranty and is now available for $399 through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances
Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

Nick Mathews
Equator Advanced Appliances
+1 713-589-2123
