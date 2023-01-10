Gene Therapy Market is estimated to be US$ 12.29 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR 19.8% during the forecast period - By PMI

Global Gene Therapy Market, By Gene Therapy Type (Germline Gene Therapy and Somatic Gene Therapy), By Type of Vector (Viral Vector and Non-viral Vector), By Disease Indication (Cardio Vascular Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Neuro Disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gene Therapy Market accounted for US$ 2.05 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 12.29 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. Gene therapy means fixing a working gene to an individual who features a damaged gene. The European Commission has approved this method for one particular treatment. The treatment by the merchandise Glybera uses an epidemic to infect muscle cells with a working copy of the gene. Genes are the composition of an acid which is consists of essential information which is used in the protein production that is necessary for best possible functioning of body. This acid is deoxyribonucleic acid. When proteins are made imperfectly then it is termed as gene mutations, which results into the genetic disorder Gene therapy is projected to introduce healthy gene within the damaged cells that are used to counteract for various abnormal genes. They are also intended to make proteins of interest.

The report " Global Gene Therapy Market, By Gene Therapy Type (Germline Gene Therapy and Somatic Gene Therapy), By Type of Vector (Viral Vector and Non-viral Vector), By Disease Indication (Cardio Vascular Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Neuro Disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"

Key Highlights:

In 2021, NJII announced its partnership with McKinsey & Company in the launch of a new center to advance operations and manufacturing excellence in cell and gene therapy (CGT).

Zynteglo won an FDA approval last August 2022 to treat patients with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions. As a one-time gene therapy, the drug carries a multimillion-dollar price tag. In a bid to stand by the med’s real-world results, bluebird is offering outcomes-based pricing to payers.

In 2023, Seeds from Mayo Clinic’s cell and gene therapy accelerator Mayflower Bioventures have taken flight in a new biotech called Primera Therapeutics, which launches today with a blossoming $750 million partnership to work on therapies for mitochondrial diseases.

Analyst View:

Rising demand for gene therapy owing to growing number of patients suffering from cancer, various chronic diseases, hereditary disorders, and HIV is major factor driving growth of the target market, currently. Furthermore, increasing technological developments, innovations, and clinical and pre-clinical trials are some among the major factors expected to propel growth of the global gene therapy market over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Gene Therapy Market, By Gene Therapy Type (Germline Gene Therapy and Somatic Gene Therapy), By Type of Vector (Viral Vector and Non-viral Vector), By Disease Indication (Cardio Vascular Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Neuro Disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Gene Therapy Market accounted for US$ 2.05 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 12.29 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. The global gene therapy market is segmented on the basis of gene therapy type, type of vector, disease indication, and geography.

By Therapy Type, the market is segmented into Germline Gene Therapy and Somatic Gene Therapy.

By Type of Vector, the market is segmented into Viral Vector and Non-viral Vector.

By Disease Indication, the market is segmented into Cardio Vascular Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Neuro Disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Others.

By Region, the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The Key players operating in the global market of gene therapy market includes GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bluebird Bio, Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Celgene Corporation, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Transgene SA, and OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

