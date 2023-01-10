Concrete Containing Polymers Market will value USD 2.0 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Concrete Containing Polymers Market Size By Product Type (Polymer Concrete, Latex-modified Concrete, Polymer-impregnated Concrete, and Others), By Polymer Type (Epoxy, Latex, Acrylate, Polyester, Vinyl, and Others), By End-User (Drainage System, Industrial Tanks, Building Repair Construction, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the concrete containing polymers market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the concrete containing polymers market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, polymer type, End-User and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global concrete containing polymers market are ACO Group of Companies, Bouygues S.A., Bechtel Corporation, Kwik Bond Polymer, BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Forté Composites Inc., Interplastic Corporation, Wagman Concrete Group, Dow Chemical, ULMA Architectural Solutions among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide concrete containing polymers market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Polymer concrete is made by mixing aggregate with concrete that contains polymer resin. In order to fill the gaps left by the aggregate mixture, microfilters are occasionally utilized. Polymeric resins like methacrylate, polyester, epoxy, vinyl ester, and furan are widely utilized in polymer concrete. Unsaturated polyester resins are the most widely used resin systems for polymer concrete because of their accessibility, affordability, and strong mechanical properties. Furan resins are widely used in European countries as well. MMA has a few number of uses due to its higher flammability and offensive odour, but because of its good workability and low-temperature curability, it has attracted a lot of interest. The chosen resin type is influenced by the price, desired characteristics, and required chemical and weather resistance. Epoxy resins are preferable to polyester due to their superior mechanical properties and increased durability when exposed to environmental conditions, but their higher cost prohibits them from being employed on a large scale. The qualities of polyester concrete can be increased to the same level as epoxy concretes by adding micro fillers and silane coupling agents, according to comparison research on the properties of epoxy and polymer concrete. Epoxy concrete, however, often offers superior qualities to polyester concrete.

Scope of concrete containing polymers market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Polymer Type, End-User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players ACO Group of Companies, Bouygues S.A., Bechtel Corporation, Kwik Bond Polymer, BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Forté Composites Inc., Interplastic Corporation, Wagman Concrete Group, Dow Chemical, ULMA Architectural Solutions among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The latex-modified concrete segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is polymer concrete, latex-modified concrete, polymer-impregnated concrete, and others. The latex-modified concrete segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. When compared to other categories, the LMC type of concrete polymer is more affordable and is the largest category in the global market for concrete-containing polymers since it can be mixed and handled similarly to traditional concrete polymers. However, the increasing demand for SBR latex-modified concrete across a range of applications, including concrete bridges, parking decks, pavement patch repairs, and stadium restorations, globally, will fuel the market's growth. The global market share for concrete that contains polymers has also increased as a result of the rising demand for acrylic latex-modified concrete for flooring applications.

The epoxy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The polymer type segment includes epoxy, latex, acrylate, polyester, vinyl, and others. The epoxy segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Concrete made with epoxy polymer has exceptional chemical resistance, minimum shrinkage, and excellent adhesion, and can be made to cure in any humidity and temperature range. Epoxy polymer concrete is used mostly as resurfacing materials, exterior walls, and skid-resistant highway toppings because of these benefits. These components explain why epoxy polymer-based concrete is the most prevalent polymer type.

The building repair construction segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes drainage system, industrial tanks, building repair construction, and others. The building repair construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market is fueled by an increase in middle-class spending across the globe, an increase in Middle Eastern construction in countries like the United Arab Emirates, an increase in emerging-nation populations in China and India, and an increase in building maintenance nationwide as a result of deteriorating infrastructure. An increase in building and construction activities in both developed and developing regions to support the rising industrialization is another factor driving the growth of this market over the course of the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the concrete containing polymers include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The presence of developing nations with sizable customer bases like China and India, the availability of cheap labour, a thriving manufacturing sector, and expanding road (highway) construction projects in India are driving the growth of this market in addition to providing growth opportunities in the APAC region during the forecast period. On the other hand, throughout the forecast period, the industry for concrete containing polymers is anticipated to grow due to the rising demand for Portland cement, a crucial ingredient in concrete, mortar, stucco, and non-specialty grout in the building and construction sector across the APAC regions.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Concrete Containing Polymers market size was valued at USD 0.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. In Germany, polymer concrete is frequently used for flooring purposes in the energy and utilities, chemical, metallurgical, and pulp and paper industries as a dependable means of protecting against chemical attack and preventing chemical corrosiveness.

China

China’s Concrete Containing Polymers market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. Especially in the market for autos, China is the world's leading producer of consumer and retail goods. A lot of polymer concrete is also consumed by it. China's polymer concrete industry is expanding swiftly as a result of rising demand from the industrial end-use sector. China's sustained economic prosperity depends on the building sector. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the value of building output made up 25.7% of China's GDP in 2021, up from 11.0% in 2020.

India

India's Concrete Containing Polymers market size was valued at USD 0.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030. There is an increasing need for specific applications where polymer concrete could be employed, such as those in the residential and commercial sectors, due to the increased infrastructure construction activities occurring throughout India. Due to the growing population and the resulting need to modernize sewage systems to handle more people, the demand for sewerage pipes and bridges has been gradually rising.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the concrete-containing polymers market is mainly driven owing to the growth and increasing development of infrastructural activities.

