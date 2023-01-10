Two Six Technologies Expands Strategically, Achieves Record Results in 2022

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers, accelerated its strategic expansion and achieved record results in 2022.

The company generated double-digit organic revenue growth, expanded its contract portfolio to $1 billion in total contract ceiling, and grew its team to more than 580 talented professionals throughout the United States. Two Six’s rapid delivery of products and expertise to address some of the nation’s most urgent and challenging threats drove the company’s exceptional performance in 2022.

Two Six Technologies’ teams of experts and suite of operationally deployed products, including IKE™, M3, Pulse, SIGMA™, and TrustedKeep™, provide technological superiority for our nation, allies, and partners in a complex geopolitical threat landscape. By integrating multiple products and unique expertise, Two Six Technologies quickly delivers operational solutions and greater mission impact.

Two Six Technologies, formed in February 2021 with the backing of global investment firm The Carlyle Group, continues to pursue its vision to be a trusted partner that delivers technological products and expertise supporting U.S. national security.

In 2022, Two Six Technologies increased its focus on five technical areas central to national security missions: cyber, information operations, electronic systems, analytics, and secure solutions. Within these areas, the company has a portfolio of R&D projects and internal investments to generate breakthrough technologies. Two Six Technologies has repeatedly transitioned innovative concepts into operational solutions and scalable products, putting cutting-edge capabilities into the hands of end users and warfighters in direct support of urgent mission needs.

Two Six Technologies’ strategic growth in 2022 included geographic expansions, significant investments in scalable infrastructure, and multiple initiatives to support employees’ professional development. The company opened new offices in Virginia, Maryland, and Texas, and now has employees working in 12 office locations, as well as in flexible, hybrid, and remote environments in more than 30 states across the country.

Supplementing the company’s strong organic growth, Two Six Technologies selectively acquires companies with unique products and capabilities that are highly complementary with Two Six’s mission, culture, and growth strategy. In 2022, Two Six Technologies acquired and successfully integrated both River Loop Security, a leading provider of technical expertise in cybersecurity and embedded systems, and Thresher Ventures, a software company with unique products that detect, analyze, and predict media manipulation by foreign governments.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the outstanding work and many accomplishments of our entire team over the past year,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Our success and strong growth come from our dedication to national security missions and our unique ability to rapidly deliver products and expertise to support our customers across the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.”

Two Six Technologies’ successes in the past year were recognized with numerous industry awards, including: NVTC Tech 100 honoree for the 4th consecutive year, WashingtonExec 2022 top executive awards, the Pinnacle Awards, and ACG National Capital’s Corporate Growth Award for Company of the Year.

After hiring 240 new employees in 2022, the company continues to recruit mission-focused professionals for its diverse, world-class teams. Built upon a foundation of trust and transparency, Two Six Technologies accepts, empowers, and challenges passionate people to succeed as a team. The company’s skilled specialists include computer scientists, cybersecurity experts, cryptography authorities, engineers, mathematicians, nuclear physicists, software developers, and veterans of the US. military and intelligence community. The company offers competitive benefits and compelling career development opportunities. Join the Two Six journey: twosixtech.com/careers/

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five areas that are key to national security missions: cyber, information operations, electronic systems, analytics, and secure solutions.

The company offers a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, M3, Pulse, SIGMA™, and TrustedKeep™; a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles; and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries, coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six’s major customers include the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and the Department of Homeland Security. Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, VA and employs more than 580 professionals across the country.

