CleanArc Data Centers Launches to Transform the Future of Data Center Power With the Backing of 547 Energy

Supported by the clean energy investment platform of Quantum Energy Partners, CleanArc Data Centers brings together data center and energy industry veterans to lead Hyperscalers through their clean energy transition

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanArc Data Centers (“CleanArc”) today announced its formation and equity backing from 547 Energy LLC (“547 Energy”), the clean energy investment platform of Quantum Energy Partners (“Quantum”). CleanArc Data Centers is solving the current and future needs of the world’s largest data center customers by bundling new data center campuses with innovative clean energy contract structures that approach zero carbon emissions. CleanArc’s campuses will utilize scalable solutions optimized for hyperscale deployment that can deliver power up to the rack, initially across North America.



Founded and led by successful data center industry entrepreneur Jim Trout, the CleanArc leadership team is composed of seasoned industry experts that bring together decades of experience in siting and developing data center campuses and power structuring. The team has combined experience designing, constructing, and managing over 1 GW of state-of-the-art data center facilities.

Jim Trout, Founder & CEO, CleanArc Data Centers, said, “We are thrilled to be a 547 Energy portfolio company and draw upon the vast global energy experience and power structuring expertise of the 547 Energy team and the broader Quantum Energy Partners team. The world’s largest hyperscalers are leading the transition to a zero-carbon grid, and CleanArc will help them get there faster, as we prepare for the next decades-worth of data center capacity.”

The leading hyperscalers have ambitious zero-carbon energy goals that incentivize the development of new renewable energy projects in the regions where they operate, contributing to lower-carbon grids. At the same time, the U.S. hyperscale data center market is growing nearly 15% per year driven primarily by the movement of computing resources to the cloud. With its strategic team of data center veterans and power marketing experts, CleanArc is well-positioned to capture the global growth in demand for data center capacity with green electrons.

CleanArc True Additionality is CleanArc’s answer to its customers’ need for robust power structures that can provide carbon-free energy. True Additionality provides load-following clean energy with maximum green electron delivery to data centers sourced from solar, wind, storage, and hydro projects within the consumption service territory, while also limiting hyperscale customers’ credit risks, price dislocation risks, and income statement impacts.

Bill Thomas, Senior Vice President of Energy and Power Contracting, CleanArc Data Centers, added, “At CleanArc, we are not constrained by legacy design or energy generation. We are a team of data center veterans and power structuring experts. We are deeply committed to the global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through the creation of CleanArc True Additionality.”

547 Energy is the clean energy investment platform of Quantum Energy Partners. Quantum is a leading global provider of private equity capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition and decarbonization sectors, having managed together with its affiliates more than $20 billion in equity commitments since inception.

Steve Irvin, Managing Director, 547 Energy, said, “Jim and the CleanArc Data Centers team have created a compelling company that is well-positioned to innovate in the data center market and provide hourly matching solutions to the world’s largest data center customers. We look forward to using the full Quantum Energy platform to support CleanArc’s success.”

About CleanArc Data Centers

CleanArc Data Centers is changing the future of data center power by bridging clean energy with best-in-class data centers. Designed with unique capabilities to lead customers through their clean energy transition, CleanArc offers fully packaged data center turnkey program management, design and construction, and operational commissioning bundled with robust power structuring, a breakthrough for the data center industry. To learn more, please visit www.cleanarcdatacenters.com or contact CleanArc Data Centers at info@cleanarcdatacenters.com.

About 547 Energy

547 Energy aims to maximize value for its investors by partnering with leading entrepreneurs who are driving growth in the global clean energy economy. To date, 547 Energy has invested in ConnectGen, BlueFloat Energy, Aer Soleir, NetOn, and certain affiliates of ENORA S.A.

547 Energy was founded and is led by industry veteran Gabriel Alonso and is backed by Quantum Energy Partners, a leading provider of private equity capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors. For more information on 547 Energy, please visit www.547energy.com, email info@547energy.com or contact Travis Salinas at tsalinas@547energy.com.

Why the name 547 Energy?

The human eye sees color over wavelengths ranging approximately from 400 nanometers (violet) to 700 nanometers (red), with the green sitting at roughly 490 to 575 nanometers. A wavelength of 547 nanometers is visible as “electric green”, a color which represents the overarching aim of 547 Energy – to advance towards a sustainable energy future.

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading global provider of private equity, credit, structured capital and venture capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors, having managed together with its affiliates more than $20 billion in capital commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com or contact Michael Dalton at +1-713-452-2110.

