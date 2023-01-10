American Battery Materials, Inc. Strengthens Financial Position and Capital Structure

Conversion of Convertible Debt and Warrant Exercises Eliminates Over $11 Million of Debt and Limits Shareholder Dilution

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC Pink: BOXS) (“ ABM ”, the “ Company ”) an environmentally responsible minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE) and other critical minerals for the global energy transition, completed a series of privately negotiated agreements and transactions with holders of 99 convertible promissory notes (the “ Notes ”) and 4 common stock warrants (the “ Warrants ”). All transactions closed on December 31, 2022, and resulted in (i) the conversion of the Notes, representing outstanding principal and accrued interest totaling $11,708,345.53, into 2,818,277,866 shares of the Company’s common stock; and, (ii) exercise of the Warrants under which 27,631,065 shares of the Company’s common stock were issued in exchange for the payment of $105,000. After the closing of these transactions, almost 98% of the Company’s outstanding convertible notes were eliminated, and virtually all of the Company’s outstanding common stock warrants (excluding warrants issued to employees, management, and service providers) were exercised. The conversions of the Notes and exercises of the Warrants were all made pursuant to an exemption from registration provided in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

“The closing of these transactions strengthens and simplifies our capital structure and overall financial position,” said Sebastian Lux, Chief Executive Officer of ABM. “By eliminating nearly all of our outstanding convertible notes and common stock warrants, we have removed over $11 million of debt from our balance sheet. In addition, these transactions have eliminated our interest expense in entire, mitigated volatility on the trading price of our common stock, and improved our cash position in a non-dilutive method.

“We concluded 2022 on a very positive note by substantially enhancing our financial position. We enter 2023 in a much stronger position that allows us to focus on executing on our business plan, and ultimately working to build sustainable value for our shareholders,” concluded Lux.

About American Battery Materials, Inc.

American Battery Materials, Inc., formerly BoxScore Brands, Inc. and still trading under the symbol BOXS pending processing by FINRA (OTC Pink: BOXS), is a US-based environmentally responsible critical minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE) as well as other minerals for refining, processing, and distribution to support the country’s urgent critical minerals need to bolster long-term energy transition and the electrification of the US domestic and global economy. For more information about American Battery Materials, Inc. and to receive Company updates via email, please visit the Contact section of our web site, www.americanbatterymaterials.com.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and which are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential benefits of the name change; the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize its mineral rights; the Company’s planned research and development efforts; and, other matters regarding the Company’s business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “project”, “potential”, “continue”, “ongoing”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, without limitation, the important risk factors described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ending December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022; and (ii) subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this news release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by federal securities laws. Any distribution of this news release after the date hereof is not intended and should not be construed as updating or confirming such information.

Company

Email: ir@americanbatterymaterials.com

Tel: (800) 998-7962

Investor Relations

Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

+1 (949) 546-6326

ABM@mzgroup.us