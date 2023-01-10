Submit Release
Ceapro to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

Live video webcast on Wednesday, January 18th at 3:00 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced that Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ceapro, will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (ceapro.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas
Jenene Thomas Communications, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@itcir.com

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA
President & CEO
T: 780-421-4555

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

