National Louis University Selects BIO-key's PortalGuard® Identity and Access Platform to Improve the Digital Experience for Users and Enhance Cybersecurity Insurance Compliance

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced that the National Louis University (NLU) has selected its PortalGuard IDaaS® platform. BIO-key's solution will improve access security to applications, enhance the user experience, and achieve cybersecurity insurance compliance for National Louis, including its primary Chicago and Tampa campuses, with remote access nationwide.



NLU sought to replace its legacy solution and provide students, faculty, and administrators with more secure and frictionless access to institutional data and applications like Office 365, Ellucian Banner and Degree Works, the D2L online learning platform, Zoom, and ServiceNow. A key objective was to provide end-users with flexible multi-factor authentication options as an effective countermeasure against cybercriminals and unauthorized access to accounts. Ultimately, NLU chose to implement PortalGuard IDaaS not only to leverage its enhanced security features but also for the cloud platform's scalability, redundancy, and cost competitiveness.

"Many higher education institutions are pursuing IAM initiatives for this type of cybersecurity improvement, and we are ready to help other institutions achieve these same objectives," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "It has become increasingly clear that higher education is particularly vulnerable to a range of potentially crippling cyberattacks, driving the requirement for proven IAM solutions that enable secure and convenient access to campus-wide systems and data. PortalGuard IDaaS delivers convenience and affordability over competitive solutions with the comfort provided by an enterprise-grade cloud security platform."

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

