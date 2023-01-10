Submit Release
NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, January 30, 2023. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Earnings Conference Call Details
Interested parties may pre-register to obtain a user-specific access code for the call here.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the NXP Investor Relations website at www.nxp.com. A replay of the will be available within 24 hours.

About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable world through innovation. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 31,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $11.06 billion in 2021. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:               Media:  
Jeff Palmer               Jacey Zuniga  
jeff.palmer@nxp.com               jacey.zuniga@nxp.com  
+1 408 518 5411               +1 512 895 7398

NXP-CORP


Primary Logo

