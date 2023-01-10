Leading AT&T National Authorized Retailer Portables Integrates Wireless Industry-Leading Operations Platform Intelocate to Huge Success

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portables, one of the fastest-growing AT&T National Authorized Retailers in the United States, has achieved a huge boost in its operational productivity levels thanks to its partnership with Intelocate, a leading multi-location operations enablement platform.



Founded in 1991, Portables has seen major growth over the past few years, earning itself a spot on the much-coveted Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Now boasting more than 100 locations nationwide, it has quickly become one of AT&T's premier Authorized Retailers.

Built specifically for the needs of fast-moving multi-location organizations, Intelocate provides Portables with the level of functionality needed to deliver huge productivity increases across all levels of the business. The platform benefits everyone within the organization, from all departments at headquarters to frontline staff, by consolidating tools, offering real-time location intelligence, focusing internal communications, and increasing accountability.

“Intelocate is becoming an integral part of our organization and has helped increase productivity and allowed better communication across the board with its task management solution,” said Attique Rasheed, Director of Operations for Portables.

"Portables has a long history of inclusion, and Intelocate has provided us with the opportunity to bring that to our daily operations systems," said William Beg, Co-CEO of Portables. "By helping us to better engage with our teams throughout the organization, remove the focus on email for internal communication, and completely rework our issue reporting and resolution processes, Intelocate has allowed us to deliver a solution that benefits everyone in the organization."

Intelocate enables organizations to replace multiple, decentralized tools with an intuitive integrated dashboard that offers real-time visibility into operational health across all locations. Headquarters gets a clearer insight into what's going on at all times, district managers can assign tasks, check compliance, communicate directly with stores, and create custom reports, and frontline staff benefit from easily managed task lists, simple issue reporting, and superior levels of communication.

"Everyone here at Intelocate is delighted with the level of success Portables is seeing since rolling out our platform across all locations," said Tim McLaughlin, Intelocate VP of Sales. "Despite the complexity of the modern telecommunications industry, we're extremely proud of our team for breaking records with the timeframe of this deployment - we were live across the entire Portables organization within 3 weeks of signing them on!"

Since Intelocate rolled out in Q3, the Portables team has already utilized the platform to resolve thousands of issues nationwide, gain invaluable and previously unavailable insights into store operations, and provide an elevated experience for their customers from coast to coast.

"Intelocate has simplified and centralized our communications process,” said Jennifer Dunlap, Director of Sales Execution for Portables. “No more searching strings of emails - all the back-and-forth details can be found in the chat that is linked to the ticket, keeping all parties on the same page and up-to-date."

About Portables

Portables is one of the fastest growing AT&T National Authorized Retailers with 100+ convenient locations from coast to coast. Our knowledgeable and dedicated store consultants and managers offer a full range of wireless and entertainment solutions including phones, tablets, mobile broadband, wearable technology, and accessories. We foster an environment of inclusion and diversity throughout our organization.

Our teams have the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the sales performance that separates Portables from our competitors. This spirit has fueled our growth and has placed Portables on the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for 2017, 2018, and 2019. Learn more at www.attportables.com.

About Intelocate

Intelocate is the only operations platform tailored specifically for the wireless industry, delivering a single dashboard that helps empower and engage frontline staff through simple issue reporting and task management, providing an elegant, centralized communications platform, and ensuring your headquarters has the real-time data needed to make informed decisions. Learn more at www.intelocate.com.

