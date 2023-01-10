GoodBuy Gear Releases 2023 Resale and Sustainability Report, Pledges to Save One Million Baby and Kid Items from Landfills by 2025

The report provides predictive resale trends compiled from GoodBuy Gear’s proprietary resale database of over 42,000 baby and kid gear products and industry statistics

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, CO, Jan. 10, 2023 -- GoodBuy Gear, the leading online consignment marketplace for baby and kid gear today released its 2023 Resale and Sustainability Report. The brand's first-ever annual report underscores the finding that baby and kid online resale is set to grow nearly 11 times faster than offline in 2023 and shares how U.S.-based parents can reduce children's gear waste, directly contributing to GoodBuy Gear's pledge to save one million baby and kid items from landfills by 2025.

“As of 2022, households contained 263 million unused—but valuable—kids’ items, of which 100 million were thrown away and another 29 million were left on the street,” said GoodBuy Gear co-founder and CEO, Kristin Langenfeld. “These statistics indicate that parents need a more convenient way to put their still-functional baby and kid gear to use, which is why GoodBuy Gear offers buying and selling services that make it as easy as humanly possible for parents to upcycle the unused gear that’s sitting in all of our closets, basements and garages.”

Since GoodBuy Gear was founded in 2016, the leading online marketplace has sold over 270,000 secondhand baby and kid gear items, saving parents an average of 50% off retail. Additionally, more than 12,000 families have kept perfectly functional gear out of landfills and in circulation by selling their used items through GoodBuy Gear’s local white glove services in Denver, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. New York City and each city’s surrounding metro areas, as well as its nationwide trade-in program that operates on a daily basis in all 126 U.S. buybuy BABY locations.

To encourage even more parents to conveniently and confidently join the resale movement, GoodBuy Gear’s 2023 resale report shares proprietary data from its unique resale calculator, leveraging its internal database of over 40,000 items—more than any other baby and kid gear resale platform—providing insight into the most valuable, trendy and sought-after baby and kid gear:

Top Emerging Brands in Baby & Kid Resale

BOB Doona Keekaroo Lovevery Mockingbird Nuna Happiest Baby Stokke UPPAbaby Wonderfold

Most Purchased Baby & Kid Brands of 2022

Mockingbird Fisher Price UPPAbaby BabyBjorn Ingenuity Skip Hop Baby Einstein 4moms Boppy Munchkin

Top Gear With The Highest Resale Value (average recouped when sold with GoodBuy Gear)

Bugaboo Donkey 5 ($975)

Happiest Baby SNOO ($931)

UPPAbaby VISTA V2 ($723)

Wonderfold Wagon W4 ($670)

Top Brands That Are The Best Value (measured by resale value as a percent of MSRP)

Bugaboo

Babocush

Keekaroo

Gathre

Other significant statistics in the report:

General Resale Industry Statistics

70% of consumers say its easier to shop secondhand than it was five years ago thanks to technology and online marketplaces

82% of Americans buy and sell secondhand goods

93% of Americans say inflation impacted their decision to shop and sell secondhand

The Current Baby and Kid Resale Marketplace

59% of parents purchased secondhand baby and kid items to save money

62% of parents purchased at least one secondhand baby and kid product last year

Parents with kids under the age of two are most active secondhand shoppers

Financial Parenting Landscape and Trends

It costs about $17,000 annually to raise a child in the U.S.

68% of surveyed parents say inflation impacts their finances

American parents spend over $143 billion dollars on baby & kid items every year

GoodBuy Gear’s Positioning in Resale (2022)

Completed home pickups for nearly 65,000 baby and kid items

Conducted over 1.2 million quality checks on used gear

Saved parents an average of 14 hours compared to selling on other online marketplaces

Sold over 42,000 quality baby and kid products among 1,200 top brands

GoodBuy Gear Customers

Save an average of 50% off retail price

Make an average of $222 selling used baby and kid gear

Helped over 270,000 families own quality baby and kid gear for less

To view the complete resale report, visit: https://goodbuygear.com/pages/resale-report. Download report PDF here and social media assets here.

GoodBuy Gear’s 2023 Resale Report Methodology and Resources

The 2023 GoodBuy Gear Resale Report leverages a variety of data from its proprietary resale database (“Bluebook”) of over 42,000 baby and kid gear products listed for sale on goodbuygear.com. In addition to industry statistics, primary internal statistics examined include average units per service, number of units sold, manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), average payout and resale value of sold gear. All data was sourced from 2016 to 2022 to support predictive trends for 2023 onward.

About GoodBuy Gear

Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear is a managed marketplace that enables parents to safely and sustainably circulate quality-used baby and kid products. GoodBuy Gear’s mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children’s items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about GoodBuy Gear on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and TikTok.

