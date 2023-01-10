8Twelve Enters Into Strategic Mortgage Alliance With RE/MAX Hallmark Group of Companies

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8Twelve Financial Technologies Inc. (“8Twelve” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic alliance with the RE/MAX Hallmark Group of Companies (“RE/MAX Hallmark”), to provide mortgage financing solutions to its real estate clients.



RE/MAX Hallmark is the number one Real Estate brokerage within the RE/MAX network and completed over 29,000 real estate transactions last year, totalling over $19.4 billion dollars. 8Twelve streamlines the home financing process by providing their 1,800+ REALTORS® (and their clients) a one-stop tailored financing solution for all their mortgage needs. 8Twelve’s proprietary technology platform INFIN8 identifies the best possible mortgage solutions from Canada’s largest marketplace of bank, alternative, and private mortgage products.

Having the technology to connect, converse, and assess the financing needs of clients quickly and thoroughly is one of the pillars of success for 8Twelve. The Company’s secure, smart technology is able to provide fast turnarounds and exceptional service levels to homebuyers as it strives to provide a mortgage solution for every borrower situation.

“This agreement highlights the strength of our proprietary technology in delivering financing solutions to the customers of any large-scale enterprise,” said Akber Abbas, President & Chief Information Officer of 8Twelve. “With rising interest rates and tighter lending requirements, Canadians now more than ever need to know all their home financing options.”

8Twelve CEO, Gary Fooks, commented: “Both 8Twelve and RE/MAX Hallmark Group of Companies have long-established relationships within their networks respectively, and matching clients with the best mortgage solution products provided by over 65+ lenders, 7000+ products makes this partnership the unmistakable choice for all mortgage and real estate services.”

This partnership cements both companies’ goals to provide an enhanced customer experience while helping more Canadians reach their financial dream of homeownership.

About RE/MAX Hallmark

Founded in 1980, RE/MAX Hallmark is an innovative full-service residential real estate brokerage that leverages the latest technology to serve clients in emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods in Ontario, Canada. Through our enduring efforts, we have fostered a strong brand to become the number one Real Estate brokerage within RE/MAX network in the world.

About 8Twelve Financial Technologies

8Twelve is transforming the home financing experience by providing consumers with one convenient platform to solve all their mortgage needs. Gone are the days of needing to search for a mortgage through multiple providers such as banks, mortgage brokers, and private lenders. Borrowers can now access Canada's largest selection of mortgages in one convenient marketplace. 8Twelve’s proprietary cloud platform INFIN8 utilizes real-time analytics, AI, and workflow automation to identify the best possible financing solution in the Canadian market (from over 65 lenders and over 7000 mortgage products).

